Washington Nationals - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Nationals left fielder Tyler Moore can’t explain it, but he is surely one of the few hitters who enjoys facing Philadelphia Phillies ace Cliff Lee.

Moore homered and went 2-for-3 off Lee (and 2-for-4 overall) in a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the Phillies on Friday night, and is now 6-for-12 in his career off the left-hander, with three doubles, two homers and four RBIs.

“I’ve had some hits before against him, so I guess that you feel comfortable,” Moore said. “It just gives you that extra confidence that hey, you’ve gotten him before, so hopefully you get him tonight.”

The Phillies had taken a 3-0 lead in the first off Stephen Strasburg, on a three-run homer by Marlon Byrd. But Moore’s leadoff homer started the comeback, one that was completed when the Nats scored three times in the eighth off the Philadelphia bullpen.

Moore said the Nats possess “more of a quiet confidence.”

“We’re not rah-rah about everything,” he added. “The first inning they went up 3-0. There’s a lot of game left. I think last year we didn’t do a good job of (rallying). I feel like we got down. This year we’ve been doing a great job of that.”

--RHP Tanner Roark, Saturday’s starter, pitched a three-hit shutout against San Diego in his last start, a 4-0 victory on April 26. Roark, who carried a perfect game into the sixth, struck out eight and walked one. He beat Philadelphia in his only previous appearance against them, a relief outing last season.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg earned a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, pitching six innings and allowing three runs (none earned) on six hits. He struck out five, walked one and allowed a three-run homer to the Phillies’ Marlon Byrd in the first inning, after RF Jayson Werth dropped Byrd’s foul fly.

--RF Jayson Werth went 3-for-4 Friday night against Philadelphia to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Werth, batting .410 in that span, is hitting .306 overall. He has also reached base in 12 straight games, and has two hits or more in five of his last seven.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 1-for-5 Friday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. Rendon, batting .429 in that span, is hitting .311 overall.

--LF Tyler Moore went 2-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, including his second homer of the year, a leadoff blast in the third inning off Phillies starter Cliff Lee. Moore, hitting .222 this season, is now 6-for-12 in his career against Lee.

--RHP Rafael Soriano earned his sixth save of the season Friday against the Phillies, and extended his career-best scoreless-innings streak to 23, including 11 this season. Soriano has struck out 12 and walked five this season.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just keep fighting back. It’s part of their DNA.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals rallied to defeat the Phillies 5-3 Friday.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen on April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27. He was sent on Double-A rehab assignment May 2.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate bone fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25. He played in his first extended Spring Training game May 2.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

