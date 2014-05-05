Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Nationals are hitting the ball fairly well to start the season, ranking in the top five in the National League in batting average, RBIs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

However, there is one key area that is letting the team down, and it showed in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals own the league’s second-highest total of men left on base, stranding an average of nearly eight baserunners per game. They left nine men on base Sunday.

”We had some opportunities with the guys that we wanted up there and had been coming through for us; today wasn’t their day,“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said . ”We’ve had some really key hits over the course of the season so far. We wouldn’t have come back so many times if we didn‘t.

“So today wasn’t our day, but I like where they’re at, I like where our offense is. That number’s a little skewed, I think, per our team and the way we’ve been playing. That number will certainly get better, too.”

After the weekend, Washington is just a half-game out of first place in the National League East, which is the tightest division in baseball. Just 1 1/2 games separate first-place Atlanta and last-place Philadelphia, with more than three-quarters of the season left to play.

Considering that Washington played most of the season so far without two injured All-Stars, outfielder Bryce Harper and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, things are looking up long term for the Nationals.

“It’s been an ebb and flow, the season so far, some really good stretches and some not-so-good stretches, but considering what’s happened to us and where we’re at, we’re OK,” Williams said. “We’ve got to keep battling, though, certainly a tough homestand and a tough road trip coming up, so we’ve got to play well.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-0, 2.04 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-1, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) will make his major league season debut Friday, manager Matt Williams said. Fister posted a 2.35 ERA in two rehab starts, one in Class A, one in Double-A.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) is close to returning after playing all nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. “We’ll evaluate him after the game today and see where he’s at,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. Hairston, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, is 1-for-10 with one RBI through three games for Syracuse.

--C Wilson Ramos went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk Sunday in his first rehab game for Class A Hagerstown. Ramos is working his way back from left hand surgery performed April 2.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, Monday’s starter, is coming off his best start of the season. He went seven scoreless innings and struck out seven in a win over Houston on April 30. Since giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings back on April 9, he has given up just six earned runs in 26 1/3 innings over his past four starts, a 2.05 ERA.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez had a strong performance Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia. The former Phillies prospect, who was traded to the Chicago White Sox and then Oakland before he made it to the majors with the A‘s, threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run with two walks and seven strikeouts. His ERA fell to 2.91.

--CF Denard Span was the only Nationals player with a multi-hit game Sunday, as he went 2-of-4 to raise his average to .232. The seven-year vet is struggling this season against right-handed pitching, with his splits at just .219/.266/.301.

--2B Anthony Rendon is one of the best hitters in the National League thus far against left-handed pitching. Although he struck out against Phillies LHP Antonio Bastardo on Sunday, he is batting 13-of-28 (.464) against lefties, which ranks fourth in the majors (minimum 20 at-bats vs. left-handers).

--OF Nate McLouth continued a tough start to the year by going 0-for-3 Sunday before he was removed for a pinch hitter. In his first year as a member of the Nationals, the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is 4-of-44 (.091).

QUOTE TO NOTE:“It was just a good pitcher’s duel. It happens, it’s baseball, can’t do nothing about it. There’ll be nights where these guys will give me seven, eight runs. Still proud of them, they still gave me a chance to go out there and continue to pitch.” -- Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez, who took a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He will make his major league season debut May 9.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate bone fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls as part of his rehab process April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25. He played in his first extended spring training game May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on May 4.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on May 2, and he could be activated in early May.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF/INF Tyler Moore