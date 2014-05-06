Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- There were just a few dozen fans in the stands at Nationals Park when the game with the Dodgers ended at 1:21 EST Tuesday following a rain delay of 3:17 in the middle of the fourth.

“It is like a backfield spring training game,” said Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa.

So how do you concentrate when you can easily hear the few fans in the stands?

“You have to stay locked in and focused,” said Espinosa, who certainly did that in the 4-0 win.

After striking out in his first three at-bats Monday, the California native crushed a two-run homer down the right-field line against Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez -- in his first big league game -- in the eighth inning to give Washington a 4-0 cushion.

Espinosa is now hitting .269 and playing every day at second.

Early in the game, he made a nice play at second as he grabbed the ball with his glove and tossed the ball to first baseman Adam LaRoche without touching the ball with his right hand or taking the ball out of his glove. The play retired Dee Gordon in the third inning.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-0, 1.35 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister is slated to come off the DL and pitch on Friday at Oakland. He has a right lat sprain and has not pitched for the Nationals this season. Fisher made a minor league rehab start Friday for Double-A Harrisburg. “It is comforting for everybody,” said manager Matt Williams. “He knows how to pitch. He has a proven track record.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Monday for the Nationals to begin a three-game series with the Dodgers. He did not allow a run in four innings but did not return after a rain delay of 3:17.

--OF Scott Hairston, who had an oblique strain, came off the DL on Monday as Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. “A veteran righty off the bench. He certainly matches up well with lefties,” said manager Matt Williams. Hairston had an infield single to lead off the fifth as he pinch-hit for pitcher Aaron Barrett. The hit came off Brandon League, who took over in the last of the fourth for the Dodgers after a rain delay of 3:17.

--OF Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Scott Hairston. Souza will get a chance to play every day in the minors as he saw little action with the Nationals, going 1-for-8.

--C Wilson Ramos could come off the DL at some point this week, according to manager Matt Williams. “The final test for him is to catch nine innings tonight (for Double-A Harrisburg),” Williams said Monday. Ramos caught all nine innings and was 0-for-4 in an 8-2 loss at home to Richmond.

--LF Nate McLouth left the game with two outs in the top of the eighth after he made a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Dee Gordon. McLouth slid into the ball and came up holding his right, throwing hand. Manager Matt Williams said after the game McLouth should be fine. “He sold out (on the play),” Williams said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had good command of the fastball today. A lot of things were working.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on May 2. He came off the DL on May 5.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He is slated to come off the DL and pitch May 9 at Oakland.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate bone fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25. He played in his first extended spring training game May 2. Ramos began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on May 4. He could come off the DL the week of May 5, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning this month, said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF/INF Tyler Moore

