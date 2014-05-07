Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington manager Matt Williams meets with the media a few hours prior to weekday home games at Nationals Park.

Lately those sessions have the feel of NFL coaches going over their injury list for the upcoming game.

Already this season, the Nationals lost Opening Day starters Wilson Ramos (catcher), Ryan Zimmerman (third base) and Bryce Harper (left field) to injuries. Starting pitcher Doug Fister has also missed time, though he is slated to start Friday at Oakland.

On Monday, it was left fielder Nate McLouth who got banged up when he made a great catch on a foul ball down the left field line.

On Tuesday, fans held their breath as second baseman Danny Espinosa had to fend off Los Angeles runners on plays around the bag.

Despite all of the injuries, the Nationals began Tuesday in first place but sloppy fielding led to an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Williams said this week he doesn’t like the term “trending water” when referring to the eventual return of players such as Zimmerman or Harper.

Certainly a much improved bench has helped the Nationals. McLouth said Monday that the bench not only wants to aid the team when starters go down, but the reserves want to perform well in spot starts as well.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 4-0, 2.39 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Treinen made his first big league start and fourth career appearance on Tuesday against the Dodgers. He was the victim of some poor fielding, as he gave up three unearned runs in the sixth. Treinen was lifted after the single by Ramirez as he threw 72 pitches and allowed seven hits and three runs (unearned) in five innings plus four batters and was tagged with the loss. “I was trying to give them an opportunity to win the game,” he said.

--OF Scott Hairston, who had an oblique strain, came off the disabled list on Monday as Steven Souza, Jr. was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Hairston made the start on Tuesday against lefty Clayton Kershaw. But Hairston dropped a ball for an error as a run scored in the seventh but he did have a hit.

--C Wilson Ramos could come off the disabled list at some point soon. Ramos said Tuesday he hopes to be activated Wednesday but manager Matt Williams downplayed that notion. “We have to keep a close eye on him,” Williams said Tuesday. “I know that he feels good. We will see how it goes. I want to see how he looks today. I know he is excited.”

--LF Nate McLouth left the game with two outs in the top of the eighth Monday after he made a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Dee Gordon. McLouth slid into the ball and came up holding his right, throwing hand. “I think he will be fine. It’s not a big deal,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday. McLouth did not play Tuesday and held his hand in an awkward manner in the clubhouse after the game.

--1B Adam LaRoche has been bothered by a strained quad. “It is not going to go away overnight,” said manager Matt Williams, who is looking for ways to pull LaRoche late in games for a faster baserunner, if need be. Tyler Moore entered the game late Tuesday for LaRoche as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

--LF Bryce Harper will have the stitches taken out of his hand and will stay in Washington when the Nationals begin a road trip in Oakland on Friday.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman had X-rays taken on his thumb on Monday. “The X-rays (results) were great. It is progressing well,” said manager Matt Williams on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was nasty. He was in the zone. He was aggressive with a big curve. He is a really good pitcher.” -- Nationals C Jose Lobaton, on Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw after a loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Hairston (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. He took early batting practice April 23. He was scheduled to begin playing in extended spring training games April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on May 2. He came off the DL on May 5.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He is slated to come off the DL and pitch May 9 at Oakland.

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate bone fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He underwent surgery April 2. He took five swings and hit five balls April 18. He took batting practice for first time since the injury April 25. He played in his first extended spring training game May 2. Ramos began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on May 4. He could come off the DL the week of May 5-11, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning this month, said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

OF/INF Tyler Moore