Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The trade for right-handed starter Doug Fister got most of the headlines prior to this season for the Nationals.

They acquired Fister from the Detroit Tigers, and the 6-foot-8 pitcher is slated to come off the disabled list and make his first start of the season at Oakland on Friday.

But a less-heralded trade -- the acquisition of reliever Jerry Blevins -- has been important early on for manager Matt Williams. Blevins spent last season with Oakland, but he has been valuable this season in the nation’s capital.

Blevins came on in the eighth inning Wednesday and retired the only batter he faced -- lefty slugger Adrian Gonzalez -- on a foul pop to third with the Nationals ahead 3-2. Tyler Clippard then got the final out of the inning as Yasiel Puig scorched a liner on the first pitch to center, and Rafael Soriano pitched a scoreless ninth as the Nats won 3-2.

“He (Blevins) has been great for us,” Williams said. “He can get out of an inning and go out the next (inning). That is valuable.”

His value was just one hitter Wednesday but it was a big one. Gonzalez is among the league leaders in several categories even though he entered the game hitless in his last 15 at-bats. Gonzalez had an RBI single in the first against Stephen Strasburg.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2014 debut) at A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-3, 5.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wilson Ramos (left hamate fracture), who had not played since Opening Day, came off the disabled list and started Wednesday. He drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 3-2. “I love throwing to him,” starter Stephen Strasburg said.

--LF Nate McLouth was originally supposed to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday, but he was scratched and Kevin Frandsen got the start. McLouth left the game with two outs in the top of the eighth Monday after he made a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Dee Gordon. McLouth slid into the ball and came up holding his right (throwing) hand. “He has an open wound, if you will, on his hand,” manager Matt Williams said. “It is still really raw, really sore. He can’t really swing a lot.” McLouth played left late in the game for Frandsen.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg made the rain-delayed start Wednesday. “He is feeling good about his velocity and his command,” manager Matt Williams said. Strasburg allowed two runs in 7 1/3 innings and got the win. “I definitely felt good. The fastball was doing really well,” he said.

--RHP Doug Fister will make his first start on Friday in Oakland. He was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade prior to the season, and he opened the season on the disabled list due to a right lat strain. In two minor league rehab starts, Fister posted a 2.35 ERA.

--LHP Ross Detwiler has struggled to find a rhythm out of the bullpen after being used as a starter last year. He gave up two homers in one inning on Tuesday. “I want to try and get him more work,” manager Matt Williams said.

--OF/1B Tyler Moore was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday after a 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He is hitting .200 with two homers in 30 at-bats with Washington.

--RHP Blake Treinen, called up to make his first major league start Tuesday, was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. In his outing against the Dodgers, he was the victim of some poor fielding, as he gave up three unearned runs in the sixth. Treinen was lifted after 72 pitches. He allowed seven hits and three unearned runs in five-plus innings and was tagged with the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he is as good as anyone on any given day. He wants to pitch. We want the ball in his hand. We are not afraid to throw him back out there.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Stephen Strasburg, who threw a season-high 114 pitches over 7 1/3 innings Wednesday during a win over the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nate McLouth (sore right hand) was injured May 5. He played defense late in the May 7 game.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He is slated to come off the DL and pitch May 9 at Oakland.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning this month, said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston