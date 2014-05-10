Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former Tigers right-hander Doug Fister made his long-awaited debut Friday night with the Washington Nationals, facing Oakland at the O.co Coliseum.

If he could have, Fister probably would have taken a mulligan.

Fister, who had been battling a strained right lat, came off the disabled list and proceeded to give up seven runs -- five earned -- and nine hits, including three home runs, in an 8-0 loss to the A‘s. He struck out two, walked none, threw a wild pitch and committed a throwing error that led to Oakland’s first run.

“He felt strong,” manager Matt Williams said. “Maybe too strong. We certainly didn’t help behind him. He felt good and that’s a positive. He’ll be better next time out. His ball wasn’t sinking.”

The Nationals acquired Fister from Detroit on Dec. 2 in exchange for infielder Steve Lombardozzi and left-handers Ian Krol and Robbie Ray. He went 32-20 in two-plus season with the Tigers.

Fister did not show that form against the A‘s. He gave up a solo homer to catcher John Jaso in the third inning then back-to-back homers to first baseman Brandon Moss and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes in the fifth. Moss hit a hanging curve for a two-run shot. Cespedes muscled a fastball over the right field fence for an opposite field blast.

”I felt strong,“ Fister said. ”It was lack of execution. I was excited for tonight no more than normal. Everything felt good. I have been working on certain pitches to keep them down in the zone. I didn’t do that tonight.

“It’s a matter of going out and executing, whether you are sore or feeling good. You have to make the adjustments and I didn’t do that. It was a lack of location.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-1, 4.17 ERA) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 4-1, 1.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nate McLouth (sore right hand) was out of the starting lineup Friday night for the third straight game but was available again off the bench against Oakland and is expected to start Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. McLouth was injured while making a sliding catch on Monday. “Nate’s fine,” manger Matt Williams said. “He hit today. It’s an open wound. Still a little sore, but he can go today if we needed him.”

--C Wilson Ramos started his second straight game Friday night against Oakland after being activated Wednesday from the disabled list. He hadn’t played since Opening Day because of a left hamate fracture, and manager Matt Williams said it will be crucial for the team to keep Ramos healthy and in the lineup. “I think he can be one of the best in the game,” Williams said. “He calls a great game. He throws well. He certainly hits for average and power. He knows how to drive in runs. Again, it’s always been a question of his health and whether he can stay healthy and stay on the field. He’s had a couple freak things, too. He had the knee and he’s had the hand this year. Those things you can’t prevent. I think he worked hard in his rehab and during the time that he was off to make sure he was ready to go.” On Wednesday in a 3-2 win against the Dodgers, Ramos went 1-for-2 with a double a walk and an RBI. He went 1-for-4 in the Nationals’ 8-0 loss to Oakland.

--LHP Ross Detwiler bounced back Friday night against the A’s after a rough relief outing Tuesday against the Dodgers. Detwiler allowed one run and three hits over 2 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 8-0 loss to Oakland. He struck out two and walked one. Against the Dodgers, he gave up four runs and three hits, including two home runs, in one inning of work.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He came off the DL May 9 and started at Oakland.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning this month, said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston