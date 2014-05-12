Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Washington Nationals’ resiliency will be tested yet again after hot-hitting first baseman Adam LaRoche was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained right quad.

LaRoche joins outfielder Bryce Harper (sprained right hand) and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) on the DL, leaving Washington without three of its biggest offensive weapons.

First baseman/outfielder Tyler Moore was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and was in the lineup Sunday at first base against Oakland, going 0-3 in a 9-1 loss to the A‘s. He’ll share duties at first with veteran utility man Jeff Frandsen, who started in left field.

The Nationals have already spent time this season without outfielder Scott Hairston (left oblique strain), catcher Wilson Ramos (fractured left hamate) and right-hander Doug Fister (right lat strain), who were activated this week.

”I‘m actually really impressed with how each and every one who has stepped into the roles has continued to bring energy,“ Frandsen said before the game. ”You can’t replace any of their talents, especially with Bryce and LaRoche. Having Willie back has been great. But you can’t replace those talents. What you can replace is energy. Guys that care and have an unwavering sense of dues for the team. Next man up.

“Those guys, obviously are huge parts of our lineup, but no one’s ever going to feel sorry for you in a game and everyone knows that, and it doesn’t matter what sport or what job it is. If someone goes down someone has to step up. It’s not a pressure thing. It’s one of those things where I think you just try to rise to the occasion and it’s part of your competitive nature.”

LaRoche had been playing with pain for over two weeks but had been making some progress in his recovery before suffering a setback Friday night during an 8-0 loss to Oakland. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, and the team decided that night to place him on the DL to give his quad a chance to heal.

LaRoche is batting .319 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of .502 and an on-base percentage of .421. LaRoche hit 33 home runs in 2012 and 20 last season.

Moore entered Sunday’s game with a career batting average of .238 in 156 games over parts of three major league seasons. He had been sent down on Wednesday but played in only one game for Syracuse before being recalled.

“I knew (LaRoche) was kind of banged up a little bit,” Moore said. “I hate losing him. He’s been our hottest hitter. Can’t really replace him defensively. Just hopefully he gets back quick and can help this team. I‘m just here to fill in and do my job. Hopefully we’ll get it rolling. We’ll see what happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-1, 2.92 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zosh Collimenter, 1-2, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. The Nationals decided to make that move after getting results of an MRI that LaRoche had Saturday. He had been playing with a sore quad for over two weeks and appeared to be making some improvement before suffering a setback Friday night during an 8-0 loss to Oakland. LaRoche is batting .319 (36-for-113) with six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

--1B Tyler Moore was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Syracuse, replacing injured1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) on the 25-man roster. Moore had been sent down on Wednesday but played only one game for Syracuse before returning to the Nationals. He was in the starting lineup Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a 9-1 loss to Oakland. Moore is batting .182 with two home runs and three RBIs in 19 games for the Nationals this season.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez had a nightmare Sunday in his first against the Oakland A’s since they traded him to Washington in December 2011. Gonzalez gave up seven runs on nine hits and lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the A‘s. He gave up a pair of three-run homers in the first two innings to Oakland C Derek Norris, part of the package that Washington traded for Gonzalez. Both home runs came on 3-0 fastballs. “Just couldn’t find the strike zone,” Gonzalez said. “That was my mistake, just trying to figure it out. Mistake pitches, left them up in the zone and good hitters made contact.”

--LHP Jerry Blevins allowed two runs on two hits Sunday in his first appearance against the A’s since they traded him to Washington on Dec. 11 for OF Billy Burns. Blevins gave up a double to A’s 1B Brandon Moss and a two-run double to 2B Nick Punto in the seventh inning of the A’s 9-1 win. He had allowed just five runs in his first 18 appearances over 15 1/3 innings before facing the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just couldn’t find the strike zone. That was my mistake, just trying to figure it out. Mistake pitches, left them up in the zone and good hitters made contact.” -- Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez after a 9-1 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He had been playing with a sore quad for over two weeks but had made some progress in his recovery before suffering a setback May 9. He had an MRI on May 10.

--RHP Doug Fister (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on March 29, retroactive to March 23. He threw bullpen sessions April 11 and April 14, and he pitched in an extended spring training game April 17. He threw 40 pitches in the bullpen April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 27, and he started for Double-A Harrisburg on May 2. He came off the DL May 9 and started at Oakland.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning this month, said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston