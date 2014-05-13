Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Matt Williams returned to Phoenix on Monday, and the Arizona Diamondbacks did their best to make him feel welcome, including giving up two home runs in the ninth inning in the Nationals’ 6-5 victory.

The D-backs showed highlights of Williams’ Arizona career on the video board between the first and second innings, and he received a nice ovation from those who remembered his 99 home runs, his 1999 All-Star appearance and his 2001 World Series victory, the only one in franchise history. Williams was acquired in a trade with Cleveland after the 1997 expansion draft and was one of the original Diamondbacks assembled by managing partner Jerry Colangelo and general manager Joe Garagiola Jr.

“At the very beginning of this thing, I went from a World Series team to an expansion team. One of the best memories was opening day the first year. We lost 97 games that year, but it was all new,” said Williams, a long-time resident of the Valley. “That’s one of the lasting memories. Certainly playing in the (2001) World Series and winning a championship was pretty fond as well.”

Williams was hired by Nationals general manager and former Diamondbacks executive Mike Rizzo in the offseason, and perhaps no one was less surprised than Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. Williams was a finalist for the Colorado job given to Walt Weiss the winter before.

Williams has had a trying first six weeks on the job. He has lost three of his most productive bats -- right fielder Bryce Harper, third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and first baseman Adam LaRoche -- to injuries. While driving, he was rear-ended by a car attempting to evade the police on the way to Nationals Park on Monday, remaining calm and cool throughout, as the radio interview he was doing at the time showed. He also pulled outfielder Bryce Harper for failing to run out a ground ball in the fifth inning of a game April 19.

“We’ve had an interesting month-plus,” he said. “We’ve lost a lot of guys. That happens during the course of a season. You hope not too much. That’s been an adjustment. The responsibilities. I‘m enjoying it.”

--INF/OF Kevin Frandsen’s second career pinch-hit homer won a 6-5 game Monday, and Frandsen has come to embrace that role. “Every time you go up for a pinch-hit, it is for the team, it is not for you,” Frandsen said. “You are trying to do it for the next guy. Last year I started doing that, putting everything in the moment. This is for each other, this is for my teammates. It makes it a less pressure-packed situation.” Frandsen has 20 hits in 74 at-bats as a pinch-hitter since returning to the major leagues in 2012.

--RF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) had the stitches removed from his thumb Monday, manager Matt Williams said, but has not been cleared to begin his rehab process. Harper, hitting .289 with one homer and nine RBIs in 22 games, is not expected to return until early July after undergoing surgery April 29.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) had another x-ray on Monday, Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We don’t have the results yet,” Williams said. Zimmerman, who has been on the disabled list since April 13, needs a clear x-ray before beginning the rehab process. A Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Zimmerman was hitting .364 with two homers and six RBIs in his first 10 games before suffering the injury when he dove back into second base while being picked off against Atlanta on April 12.

--3B Greg Dobbs signed a minor league contract with the Nationals on Monday and reported to their spring training facility in Gulf Coast, Fla. “He’s a professional hitter,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He’s been a professional hitter for a long time. He’s down getting some work in in Florida. He hadn’t played much for the Marlins this year, strictly off the bench. Didn’t play a whole lot in the field, so he has to get his legs back. We’ll see how it all pans out.” Dobbs was 1-for-13 with Miami before being released May 6. The Nationals have 3B Ryan Zimmerman and 1B Adam LaRoche on the disabled list, and both are expected to miss several more weeks at least.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez was seen shouting in the Nationals’ dugout during a 9-1 loss to Oakland on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings as the A’s finished a three-game sweep. He vented his frustration after the second inning, when C Wilson Ramos and 3B Anthony Rendon let a routine infield popup fall. The ball rolled foul, prolonging an inning that led to three-run homer by Oakland C Derek Norris. “It’s all over yesterday,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It’s frustration. It’s competition. It’s all of us. At the end of a long weekend when it is not going right for us, everybody wants to win, including Gio. It’s competition and wanting to win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love to pinch-hit because it’s an adrenaline moment.” -- Nationals IF/OF Kevin Frandsen, whose pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning beat Arizona on Monday and who led the major leagues with 14 pinch hits with Philadelphia in 2013.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed from his left thumb May 12.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning in May, manager Matt Williams said. He had another x-ray on May 12 but the team was awaiting results. He needs a clear x-ray before beginning the rehab process.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

