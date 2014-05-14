Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Stephen Strasburg-Bronson Arroyo matchup Tuesday could not have been more of a contrast in styles. Strasburg consistently hit in the low- to mid-90 mph range with his fastball against Arizona, while Arroyo never got above 88 mph.

But Strasburg gave up three earned runs for the first time in five starts, and the Nationals could not solve Arroyo in a 3-1 loss at Chase Field.

Strasburg gave up eight hits while striking out six in seven innings, but two doubles by Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt did much of the damage. Goldschmidt opened the fourth inning with a hot smash down the first-base line for a double, and he scored to tie the game at 1. Goldschmidt had another double to drive in the final run of a two-run fifth, when Arizona scored the only two other runs of the game.

“They (got) the bat on the ball,” Strasburg said. “It is just baseball. One bad pitch to Goldschmidt (in the fifth). I made a good pitch in his previous at-bat, but he hits it down on the chalk line down the first-base line. It happens. You have to go out there and keep battling and keep it close.”

Goldschmidt’s game-deciding double was something different. He hammered a hanging curve ball to the fence in left-center field to drive in Martin Pardo, who had singled in Arroyo the batter before.

“Curveball,” Strasburg said. “It started getting a little windy and dry and spun out of my hands. As soon as it came out of my hand, I knew it was probably not going to be good. The biggest thing is keep it close. Keep us within one or two runs. I feel like I threw a lot of strikes tonight but arroyo just pitched better. I felt like I had enough in the tank to go the distance.”

The Nationals had won Strasburg’s last four starts.

Arroyo, meanwhile, kept the Nationals off-balance in his first complete game of the season, giving up seven hits.

“Most of the time he was pitching backwards. Breaking balls first then coming back with his fastball,” first baseman Tyler Moore said. “We have to do a better job. I don’t feel like we got enough guys on base and scored anybody. He did a good job but I feel we can do a better job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-1, 10.38 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) ”X-rays were good, but it is not fully healed yet,“ Washington manager Matt Williams said. ”The doctor is not comfortable with him starting any strengthening stuff yet. It’s only been four weeks. He is not quite there yet. The doctor doesn’t want to run the risk of him reinjuring it and having a setback. Once he is able to start his strengthening stuff, it is pain tolerance. He’s close to being able to start the process.

--LF Nate McLouth (hand) did not start Tuesday after reopening the cut on his right hand that occurred when he ran into the wall making a catch on May 5, although he singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. “Nate during batting practice (Monday) ripped his wound open again, and it got worse during the game,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “His hand is really sore. It’s an open wound. During the game, he ripped all of the glue off of it. He’s sore today. When he hit that way at home, it just filleted him open. It’s like a huge, deep blister. He can pinch-hit, but the more he does irritates it more and more and opens that wound up again.”

--RHP Drew Storen has made five appearances in his last 14 games after throwing a scoreless eighth inning when the Nationals trailed, 3-1, on Tuesday, and manager Matt Williams said that is because the role he fills in the bullpen has not been much in need. “The issue is, we are in situations where we’ve had to go long from our bullpen,” Williams said. “I imagine there will be times in the season when the trend will be eight times in 13 games, a la (Tyler) Clippard. That’s the way we played early on. I think it’s the ebb and flow of the season. There is nothing wrong. It’s a function of how the games have gone.”

--LHP Jerry Blevins is tied for seventh in the major leagues with 20 appearances, but he has only thrown 16 2/3 innings. Blevins retired the only batter he faced Monday, getting let-handed hitting Gerardo Parra to ground out to end the sixth inning before taking Tuesday off. “It’s a function where you are at and who you are facing, all those things,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He’s used to that. He’s a situational lefty.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Curveball. It started getting a little windy and dry and spun out of my hands. As soon as it came out of my hand, I knew it was probably not going to be good.” -- RHP Stephen Strasburg, of the hanging curve ball that Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt hit for a two-run double to break a tie at 1 in the D-backs’ 3-1 victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (cut, right hand) did not start May 13 after reopening the cut that occurred when he ran into the wall making a catch on May 5, although he singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. “Nate during batting practice (Monday) ripped his wound open again, and it got worse during the game,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. As of April 23, he was beginning to run on a treadmill in a pool in order to avoid jostling the thumb and is taking a weekly X-ray to monitor the healing progress. He had an X-ray on his thumb May 5 and continues to make progress toward returning in May. He had another x-ray on May 12. “X-rays were good, but it is not fully healed yet,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “The doctor is not comfortable with him starting any strengthening stuff yet.”

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed from his left thumb May 12.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

===