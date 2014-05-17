Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Greg Dobbs has now been in uniform for three of the teams in the National League East.

“It is a little familiar,” he said, with a smile, standing in the Washington dugout prior to Friday’s game against the New York Mets.

Dobbs was signed by the Nationals as a minor league free agent Monday after he began the season with the Miami Marlins, where he played from 2011 to this year. Other teams were interested in Dobbs but he was persuaded by Washington general manager Mike Rizzo and his staff, including assistant general manager Doug Harris.

“He was fairly aggressive and adamant,” Dobbs said of Rizzo.

The left-handed hitter and pinch-hit specialist played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2007-10 and one of his teammates was Jayson Werth, now the Washington right fielder.

Dobbs got a pinch-hit in the seventh inning Friday to give him 97 for his career, the 11th best mark all-time.

“He is familiar with the National League East,” said Nationals manager Matt Williams. “He has been around the league a long time. He is a professional hitter off the bench.”

Dobbs said he got five or six at bats a day in extended spring training games the past few days in Viera, Florida before joining the Nationals.

“It is difficult no matter what,” he said of pinch-hitting. “With my situation in Miami that was my role. I put my head down and tried to do the best I could at that role.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-5, 5.84 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ian Desmond, despite a rough start at the plate, had a key two-run double on Wednesday as the Nationals scored four runs in the ninth for a 5-1 win. “I think he’s on the verge” of breaking out, said manager Matt Williams. But Desmond was hitless in three at bats Friday as his average fell to .222, though he did make some good plays in the field.

--1B Greg Dobbs was placed on the Washington 25-man roster after he was picked up Monday after he began the year with the Marlins. He is a .262 lifetime hitter. C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Dobbs. In the seventh Dobbs pinch-hit and singled on the first pitch for his 97th career pinch-hit, moving into 11th on the all-time list.

--C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for 1B Greg Dobbs on the 25-man roster. Leon hit .182 with a homer and three RBIs in 13 games.

--RHP Tanner Roark got the start on Friday against the Mets. He got the win when he allowed just two runs in five innings. “I felt like I wasn’t nibbling,” he said. “It is always good to get the first game of a homestand.”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will make the start on Saturday in the second game of the series. He did not pitch well in his last start at Oakland on Sunday and television cameras caught him yelling at an unknown teammate following a Washington error early in the game.

--RHP Tyler Clippard, after a rough start, has now tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings in his last 10 outings. “I think it is more command of all of his pitches,” manager Matt Williams said of his strong stretch. Clippard pitched a scoreless eighth Friday and lowered his ERA to 1.96.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) will see a doctor again on Monday, according to manager Matt Williams. “Things are progressing,” Williams said. “It is still very early in the process.”

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) will get another X-ray next week, said manager Matt Williams. “He’s lifting (weights), he’s running, he’s taking grounders. He can’t throw yet,” Williams said. “He is doing a good job of staying in shape.”

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right lumbar strain) stopped by Nationals Park on May 16 as he continues his minor league rehab assignment. He will continue to pitch every five days with the goal of being used as a starter, according to manager Matt Williams. In his last outing May 14 against Class A Advanced Frederick (Orioles) of the Carolina League, he gave up 11 hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings while pitching for the Potomac Nationals. “His velocity was good. His location wasn’t so good,” Williams said.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Syracuse on Friday and put on the 60-day disabled list. Perez is hitting .228 in 24 games for Syracuse.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we are in a good position. We haven’t started swimming yet. We are bobbing around.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, after his team’s win over New York on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He could begin rehab work by May 18, manager Matt Williams said, and could be ready to return when eligible on May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Syracuse May 16 and put on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

==