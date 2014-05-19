Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Craig Stammen may not get a lot notice in the Washington bullpen but his role is fully appreciated by manager Matt Williams.

A former starter when he came up to the majors, right-hander Stammen has an ERA of 2.52 in 13 games out of the bullpen this season for Washington.

In 25 innings he has allowed just 19 hits and four walks in 25 innings with 20 strikeouts.

“He is so valuable to our team,” Williams said. “He understands his role.”

Stammen retired the first eight batters he faced and went four scoreless innings on Saturday after starter Gio Gonzalez was pulled after three innings.

“Craig was awesome,” Williams said. “A yeomen effort. He is ready for the ball at any time.”

On Sunday, Gonzalez went on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 3.09 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-3, 3.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Kevin Frandsen got a rare start at second base Sunday as Danny Espinosa got the day off. “We want to keep him fresh,” manager Matt Williams said of Frandsen, who began the day hitting .266 in 64 at bats. Frandesen was 0-for-4 and is now hitting .250.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Monday against the Reds in the start of a home series. He will face RHP Mike Leake, who was also drafted in the first round in 2009 out of college.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann got his first win at Nationals Park this season as he gave up three runs in six innings on Sunday. He finally got some run sport at home, as the Nats scored five runs when he was in the game in his previous five home starts. “I think I had more in the tank,” said Zimmermann, who wanted to pitch the seventh but was rebuffed by manager Matt Williams.

--LF Nate McLouth got a rare start in left field on Saturday. He had another rough day at the plate, as he fanned two of his first three at bats. He was hitless in four at bats and is now hitting .116.

--2B Danny Espinosa was not in the starting lineup Sunday, as Kevin Frandsen got the start. “Danny is a little fatigued,” said manager Matt Williams. Espinosa began the day hitting .221 in 131 at bats. Espinosa has been the everyday second baseman as Anthony Rendon has started at third in place of the injured Ryan Zimmerman.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list before Sunday’s game after he pitched three innings Saturday. He had an MRI done Sunday and manager Matt Williams said after the game “there is no structural damage.” Williams said Gonzalez won’t throw for four or five days before starting his throwing program. Possible candidates to replace Gonzalez in the rotation include Triple-A pitchers RHP Taylor Jordan and RHP Blake Treinen, both of whom have pitched for the Nationals this season. Jordan has an 0.82 ERA and last pitched Thursday while Treinen has an ERA of 1.96 in six starts for Syracuse and he last pitched Friday. The spot for Gonzalez in the rotation comes up Thursday at Pittsburgh. RHP Taylor Hill is 5-1, 1.99 in eight starts for Syracuse and last pitched Wednesday.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. He hasn’t given up a run in three innings over two games in the majors this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Catcher Wilson Ramos) and I were on the same page the whole time and had good rhythm. I gave up eight hits but for the most part they were broken bats (hits) and weak contact, so I can live with that.” -- Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann after a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list May 18.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He could begin rehab work by May 18, manager Matt Williams said, and could be ready to return when eligible on May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Syracuse May 16 and put on the 60-day disabled list.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston