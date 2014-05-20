Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- While the Washington Nationals’ vaunted rotation is not living up to its billing due to injuries and ineffective outings, the team’s bullpen remains a strength.

The Washington bullpen leads the majors with a 2.08 ERA, and only the San Diego Padres (2.18) and San Francisco Giants (2.21) are within striking distance.

Closer Rafael Soriano lowered his ERA to 0.95 with a scoreless inning Monday in the Nationals’ 4-3, 15-inning loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Setup man Tyler Clippard has a 1.77 ERA, and he has not allowed a run in his past 11 outings. Drew Storen, who owns a 1.17 ERA, has fanned nearly 30 percent of the batters he has faced. Clippard and Storen also fired one shutout inning apiece Monday.

Rookie Aaron Barrett pitched two scoreless innings against the Reds, lowering his ERA to 0.53. He has 21 strikeouts in 17 innings.

“He is concerned with strike one. Once he gets strike one, he can go to work,” manager Matt Williams said of Barrett.

Reliever Ross Detwiler gave up a two-run homer to Reds third baseman Todd Frazier in the 15th inning for the first runs scored against the bullpen in nearly 27 innings.

“It’s been really, really good,” Williams said of his relief corps.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-4, 1.25 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg, who started Monday against the Reds, has not been using his slider as much in recent starts, but manager Matt Williams was not concerned. “It is a pitch he can go to (if needed),” Williams said. Strasburg went seven innings and gave up six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts Monday. He also threw a wild pitch and hit two batters. “I felt pretty good. The fastball was up a little bit tonight,” Strasburg said.

--RHP Doug Fister will make his first home start as a National on Tuesday against the Reds. He came off the disabled list and made his season debut May 9 at Oakland, then made his second start Wednesday at Arizona. He is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA through the two road outings.

--1B Greg Dobbs made his first start for the Nationals after he was added to the roster Friday, and he went 2-for-7 with an RBI single. Dobbs, who began the year with the Marlins, made his Washington debut Friday with a pinch-hit single to center, giving him 97 pinch hits in his career. “I want to get him in there,” manager Matt Williams said before the game. “I want to get him some at bats.”

--2B Danny Espinosa was back in the starting lineup Monday after Kevin Frandsen started at second Sunday. Espinosa made a stellar play in the seventh to rob Reds 3B Todd Frazier of a hit and end the inning. He finished 2-for-6 at the plate.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since April 13 with a right thumb fracture, took fly balls in left field during batting practice during the weekend, leading to speculation he could be used there when activated. “I want to keep him off the infield as much as possible,” said manager Matt Williams, who did not rule out using Zimmerman in the outfield. “He’s a pretty good athlete.”

--INF/OF Zach Walters led the Triple-A level in homers last season with 29 for Syracuse, but he is seeing limited time with the Nationals despite having three homers in 27 at-bats over 24 games. “There’s a concern from a development standpoint,” manager Matt Williams said. However, the rookie skipper added Walters is needed at the major league level due to injuries to regulars. Walters, 24, began this year with 1,694 minor league at-bats and eight in the majors. He is 2-for-16 as a pinch hitter after he was retired on a flyball to left in the seventh inning Monday.

--LHP Ross Detwiler fell to 0-2 after he gave up a two-run homer to Reds 3B Todd Frazier in the 15th inning of a 4-3 loss Monday. “He gave up a homer,” manager Matt Williams said tersely. “He threw a pitch in there and the guy hit a homer. It happens during the game sometimes. It was a changeup that just stayed up. He just gave up a homer.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities tonight. ... We just didn’t come through. All you can do is hit it. They made a couple of nice plays. You have to understand it is one game.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals’ 4-3, 15-inning loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He fielded grounders May 19, and he might be ready to return when eligible on May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston