Washington Nationals - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Prior to this season, right-handed reliever Aaron Barrett had not pitched above the Double-A level in the Nationals’ farm system.

But you could never tell by the way he has been pitching this year.

He did not allow a run in spring training, and then made the Opening Day roster for the first time. Barrett, drafted out of the University of Mississippi, got the win on Opening Day against the Mets in New York.

Barrett lowered his ERA to 0.53 when he pitched two innings (the 13th and 14th) on Monday as the Nationals lost, 4-3, in 15 innings.

“For him it doesn’t matter who is at the plate,” said manager Matt Williams. “He’s not concerned about that. He is concerned with strike one. Once he gets strike one he can go to work.”

Barrett had 26 saves and an ERA of 2.15 last year for Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League. He allowed 40 hits in 50 innings over 51 games.

He began this season as the No. 18 prospect in the Washington system, according to Baseball America. Barrett was drafted in the ninth round in 2010 out of Mississippi.

Washington began Tuesday with a bullpen ERA of 2.08, the best in the majors. The Nationals had a string of 27 1/3 innings in a row of not allowing an earned run by the bullpen before it was broken in the 15th inning of Monday’s 4-3 loss.

The Washington bullpen gave up two more runs Tuesday as Ross Detwiler gave up two runs in the ninth. He also allowed two runs in the 15th inning on Monday. Take away Detwiler and the Washington bullpen, including Barrett, has been nearly untouchable for nearly a week.

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 5-2, 2.45 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-1, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister made his first home start for the Nationals after starting at Oakland and Arizona on a recent road trip. Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers before the season, the tall righty relies on a sinker that induces groundballs. He gave up just two runs in seven innings before giving way to reliever Ross Detwiler, who gave up the game-winning homer on Monday to Todd Frazier. “It feels like home,” Fister said of his first home start. “It is my first one here but I feel like I have pitched here before. It’s a comfortable feeling. I felt good. I try to keep the ball down. That is something I always try to work on.” Fister improved to 1-1 with the win.

--RHP Tanner Roark is slated to start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Reds. He is averaging over six innings in his eight starts and has one complete game.

--CF Denard Span had singles in his first three at-bats Tuesday against Reds’ starter Johnny Cueto. He then hit a two-run double in the sixth against reliever Sean Marshall as the Nats scored seven runs to break open a pitcher’s duel. He added another double to give him a 5-for-5 night. “It’s a special night for him. Those don’t happen often. Good for him,” manager Matt Williams said of Span’s five hit game. “He is waiting for the ball. That is a telltale sign for him, when he goes the other way.”

--1B Greg Dobbs began the game on the bench after he played all 15 innings Monday. “We couldn’t get him out of there,” said manager Matt Williams. Dobbs had not played the field since last year with the Marlins. “He is probably sore,” Williams said.

--OF Nate McLouth “opened up his hand” in the game Monday, according to manager Matt Williams. He originally hurt his hand making a sliding catch in foul territory earlier this month. He was not in the starting lineup Tuesday but came in on defense late in the game for LF Kevin Frandsen.

--LF Kevin Frandsen made the start Tuesday after Nate McLouth “opened up” his hand while batting against the Reds on Monday. Frandsen was 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those are special. Those don’t happen often. It’s a special night for him.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams said of CF Denard Span’s five-hit game in a 9-4 win over the reds on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He fielded grounders May 19, and he might be ready to return when eligible on May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston