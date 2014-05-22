Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Greg Dobbs has been with his new team for less than a week, but so far he’s got nothing but positive vibes about being a member of the Nationals.

“I‘m very, very grateful and happy to be here now,” Dobbs said. “They’re just great, great dudes who love the game and showing up to the park every day. That’s the main focus.”

Dobbs was signed by the Nationals as a minor league free agent on May 12 after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies. He joined Washington on Friday.

That kind of midseason transition can be jarring, but Dobbs said it was made easier by the fact that he was familiar with his new team thanks to playing in the NL East.

“You’re getting thrown into the mix right into the heat of things,” he said. “It’s exciting more than anything. I’ve played against all of these guys for a number of years now and I have a tremendous amount of respect for every one of them. I always wanted to play with them and be a part of this.”

Dobbs, the majors’ active leader in pinch hits, is 3-for-9 since joining the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-1, 0.77 ERA) vs. Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-4, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Treinen will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to make the spot start Thursday in place of injured starter LHP Gio Gonzalez. Treinen started for the Nationals on May 6 and performed well before three unearned runs sent him to defeat. This appears to be another up-and-down situation for the hard-throwing righty, as Gonzalez is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list soon.

--INF Tyler Moore has primarily been known for his bat during his young career, but he has surprised many with this versatility in the field, playing solid defense in the absence of Gold Glover Adam LaRoche at first base since coming up from Triple-A Syracuse. “He’s got the ability to play over there,” manager Matt Williams said. “He’s done really well. He works really hard.”

--3B Anthony Rendon received a day off Wednesday, and manager Matt Williams said he planned to do the same for more of Washington’s regulars, including SS Ian Desmond and OF Jayson Werth.

--OF Denard Span extended his hot hitting by leading off the game Wednesday with a home run, his first of the season and the seventh leadoff homer of his career. Counting his 5-for-5 effort Tuesday, it was his sixth straight at-bat with a hit. “It’s a good feeling when you look up at the scoreboard and you don’t have that goose egg anymore,” Span said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you lead off the game with a home run, you think it’s going to be a good day for the offense.” -- CF Denard Span, whose homer on the second pitch of the game was Washington’s only run in a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He will throw May 23 in Pittsburgh and his status will be determined afterward.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12. Manager Matt Williams said Harper’s next step will be to visit with an occupational therapist to help with his recovery.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He fielded grounders May 19, and he might be ready to return when eligible on May 25. LaRoche took full batting practice on May 21 and likely will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on May 22.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston