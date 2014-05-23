Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Ian Desmond’s bat is finally starting to heat up and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Nationals.

The shortstop accounted for the lone run Thursday night in a 3-1 loss at Pittsburgh when he hit a solo home run off Edinson Volquez in the fourth inning.

Desmond has four homers and nine RBIs in his last 11 games while hitting .295.

The Nationals are presently without three injured sluggers: first baseman Adam LaRoche, third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and left fielder Bryce Harper.

Despite the surge, Desmond’s batting average stands at just .234, though he has eight homers and 26 RBIs in 47 games.

“I haven’t been doing anything differently,” Desmond said. “I‘m just hitting the ball. As I’ve gotten older, I realize (slumps) are part of the game. You go through stuff like that. In the past, I’ve panicked. I would make drastic changes. Now, it’s just trusting in myself and realize what I can bring. I’ve done it. Now it’s about me staying consistent.”

Desmond said he learned a valuable lesson early in his career from Zimmerman, who believes in breaking down his at-bats in segments of 100.

“I started to realize after 100 at-bats, it’s over,” Desmond said. “You can’t look back in those 100 at-bats. And then the next 100 at-bats come. Throughout the course of the year, if you break down 100 at-bats for every hitter, there are going to be ups and downs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-1, 3.70 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-6, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh and took the loss as the Nationals fell to the Pirates 3-1. He gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out four. It was the second major-league start for Treinen, who is in his third stint with the Nationals this season while taking the rotation spot of LHP Gio Gonzalez, who is on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The Nationals optioned RHP Ryan Mattheus to Syracuse to clear a roster spot for Treinen.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear a roster spot for RHP Blake Treinen. Mattheus was called up Sunday and pitched in two games, giving up no runs and one hit in 2 2/3 innings.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who is on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps, is expected to play three minor league rehab games before being activated Sunday for the finale of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. LaRoche began a two-game stint with high Class A Potomac on Thursday and went 0-for-2 against Lynchburg in a Carolina League game. He will play for Potomac again Friday then move to Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday. He is hitting .319 with five home runs in 32 games.

--CF Denard Span went 0-for-3 but still reached base twice Thursday night as he continues to provide a spark from the leadoff spot. Span is 10-for-23 (.435) with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs in his last five games.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 3.70) will start Friday night at Pittsburgh against RHP Charlie Morton (0-6, 3.45). Zimmerman will be pitching on his 28th birthday and making his debut at PNC Park. He lost his lone career start against the Pirates, allowing four runs in six innings May 17, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t been doing anything differently. I‘m just hitting the ball. As I’ve gotten older, I realize (slumps) are part of the game. You go through stuff like that. In the past, I’ve panicked. I would make drastic changes. Now, it’s just trusting in myself and realize what I can bring. I’ve done it. Now it’s about me staying consistent.” -- SS Ian Desmond, who is hitting .295 with four homers and nine RBIs in his last 11 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He will throw May 23 in Pittsburgh, and his status will be determined afterward.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12. Manager Matt Williams said Harper’s next step will be to visit with an occupational therapist to help with his recovery.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He fielded grounders May 19, and he might be ready to return when eligible on May 25. LaRoche took full batting practice on May 21 and began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on May 22. He is expected to play again for Potomac on May 23, move to Double-A Harrisburg on May 24 and then be activated May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston