Washington Nationals - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Gio Gonzalez’s first step back in his recovery from shoulder inflammation was moved back a day.

The Nationals left-hander will try to play catch Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list Sunday. He was supposed to play Friday but backed off feeling stiffness in his shoulder.

“It’s normal,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We set out the plan and try to go that plan. Sometimes, you got to make adjustments. It’s only a day. I think he’ll be good to go (Saturday). We just push him back a day.”

Gonzalez is eligible to be activated from the disabled list June 2 but the Nationals to be out a little longer than that.

“It depends on him and how he feels, what he feels like when he gets to his bullpen,” Williams said when asked when Gonzalez might return. “It’s still kind of up in the air. We don’t know yet. The good thing is, he’s strengthening and continuing to treat it.”

Gonzalez is 3-4 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts.

RECORD: 24-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-3, 3.38 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-3, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quadriceps) played in his second rehab game Friday night, this time for Double-A Harrisburg and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout against Bowie in an Eastern League game. He played for Class A Potomac on Thursday night. LaRoche is scheduled to play again Saturday for Harrisburg but manager Matt Williams said there is a chance he will be activated from the disabled list and play for the Nationals at Pittsburgh.

--RF Jayson Werth went 1-for-3 with two walks in Friday night’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh. That was a good sign considering Werth had gone 1-for-12 in his last three games and 2-for-19 in his last five.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-3, 3.38 ERA) will start Saturday night against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.84 ERA) in the third game of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Strasburg was selected first overall in the 2009 amateur draft and Cole was the top choice in 2011. It will mark the first time two first overall selections have faced each other since May 16, 2005, when the Mets’ Kris Benson and Cincinnati’s Paul Wilson squared off at New York

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just haven’t been able to catch any breaks. Guys are diving for balls left and right the last three or four games and taking away key hits that can change the game. We’ve just got to weather the storm.” -- Nationals LF Denard Span after a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 and will attempt to play catch again May 24.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on May 22 and played for Double-A Harrisburg on May 23. He is tentatively scheduled to play for Harrisburg on May 24 but may instead be activated for the Nationals’ game at Pittsburgh.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12. Manager Matt Williams said Harper’s next step will be to visit with an occupational therapist to help with his recovery.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Tyler Moore

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Zach Walters

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston