Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rendon thinks he is back on track after his performance Sunday.

The third baseman went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, two runs scored and two walks in the Nationals’ 5-2 victory at Pittsburgh. He raised his batting average to .258 and upped his on-base percentage to .318, both marks being lower than what he expects.

“I felt like I was seeing the ball better today than I had been for a while,” said Rendon, who went 1-for-11 in the first three games of the series, all losses for the Nationals.

Rendon was known for drawing plenty of walks while starring in college at Rice as well as in the minor leagues. Nationals manager Matt Williams feels it is a good sign when Rendon shows more patience.

“The major league level is different than college or the minor leagues, so you can’t expect him to draw as many walks,” Williams said. “But he wasn’t jumping at the ball today. He was nice and relaxed at the plate.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3-2, 3.41 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark (3-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam LaRoche was activated from the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game and batted cleanup in the 5-2 victory at Pittsburgh. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

--2B Danny Espinosa was not in the lineup Sunday. He has struck out in seven of his last 11 at-bats. In his last 10 games, Espinosa is 4-for-36 (.111) with 16 strikeouts.

--LF Nate McLouth did not start Sunday as the Nationals faced Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. Just 12 of McLouth’s 82 at-bats have come against left-handers, though he is hitting .167 against them, compared to .143 against right-handers.

--RHP Tanner Roark (3-2, 3.42) will start Monday against the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series, facing RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41). Roark has made two starts and two relief appearances against the Marlins in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

--C Wilson Ramos was rested in a day game after a night game Sunday. C Jose Lobaton started in his place.

--INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse when the club activated 1B Adam LaRoche from the disabled list. He was hitting .182 with three home runs and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were executing and getting ground balls. We played a lot of good defense. Guys were running downs balls and turning double plays. And we got on a roll with our hitting, too. It’s a day of good baseball.” -- RHP Doug Fister, the starter and winner in Sunday’s victory over the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on May 22 and played for Double-A Harrisburg on May 23. He was activated from the disabled list May 25.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24 and May 25.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He had weekly X-rays on the thumb through May 12, and the latest result showed the injury was not fully healed, leaving Zimmerman unable to start strength exercises.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12. Manager Matt Williams said Harper’s next step will be to visit with an occupational therapist to help with his recovery.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

1B Tyler Moore

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

