Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON - When the previous homestand began, Washington Nationals center fielder Denard Span was struggling at the plate, with an average around .230 and on-base average under .300.

Manager Matt Williams spent several minutes before one game defending Span as his leadoff hitter. As Washington returned to the nation’s capital for a homestand Monday, Span has been on fire.

In 10 games through Sunday he hit .348 with five doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

“He sets the table,” Williams said. “He has really been swinging the bat well.”

Span, who came to Washington before the 2013 season, has yet to make an error while playing center for the Nationals over the course of 195 games.

He began Monday ranked second among active center fielders, with a minimum of 600 games, in zone rating at .899 and 2.75 putouts per nine innings.

“He plays a great center fielder for us,” Williams said.

Span was hitless in four at bats Monday as his average fell to .258. He had two putouts in the outfield.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 3.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-2, 1.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start for the Nationals on Monday. In his previous start, on Wednesday against the Reds, he was saddled with his first home loss at Nationals Park. He entered Memorial Day with a mark of 5-1 with an ERA of 0.78 at Nationals Park. But he allowed three runs in seven innings and was tagged with the loss against the Marlins as he gave up a homer to Giancarlo Stanton. “I will keep plugging away,” he said. Said manager Matt Williams of Roark: “Early it was a little bit hit and miss with his command. The first inning, Stanton had a double. Jayson (Werth, the right fielder) almost caught that ball, but he ended up getting a double. And then the single to drive in the first one. And then the hanging breaking ball to Stanton again. So, that’s the difference in the game.”

--RHP Blake Treinen will start for the Nationals on Tuesday against the Marlins. It will be the third start of the season for Treinen, who has also pitched for Triple-A Syracuse this year.

--1B Adam LaRoche was in the starting lineup for the second day in a row after coming off the DL Sunday after dealing with a quad injury. “That’s a good feeling. That sets our lineup,” manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche, who batted fourth Monday. LaRoche hit a two-run homer Monday but those were the only runs that Washington scored in a 3-2 loss.

--2B Danny Espinosa was back in the starting lineup on Monday. Kevin Frandsen made the start on Sunday at second in Pittsburgh. But in a telling move by manager Matt Williams, Frandsen pinch-hit for Espinosa with two outs in the ninth even though Espinosa is a switch-hitter and Frandsen batted from the right side against side-arming right-hander Steve Cishek of the Marlins. Frandsen grounded out to the end the game in a 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It will turn around. We have to keep plugging away.” - National starter and loser Tanner Roark, after the Nationals lost for the sixth time in their last eight games on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) has been seeing an occupational therapist after he went on the disabled list April 26. “He is progressing,” said manager Matt Williams. It may be July until Harper returns to the lineup.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) was slated to throw again May 26 as he continues his rehab program. He went on the disabled list May 18. Williams said he is experiencing no discomfort.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) was slated to get another X-ray May 26 and if all goes well he can start swinging a bat, according to manager Matt Williams. He has been on the disabled list since April 13. “It has been a long layoff,” Williams said.

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He was activated May 25.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Tyler Moore

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston