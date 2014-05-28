Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- When the previous homestand began, Washington Nationals center fielder Denard Span was struggling at the plate, with an average around .230 and on-base average under .300.

Manager Matt Williams spent several minutes before one game defending Span as his leadoff hitter. As Washington returned to the nation’s capital for a homestand Monday, Span has been on fire.

In 10 games through Sunday he hit .348 with five doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

“He sets the table,” Williams said. “He has really been swinging the bat well.”

Span, who came to Washington before the 2013 season, has yet to make an error while playing center for the Nationals over the course of 195 games.

He began Monday ranked second among active center fielders, with a minimum of 600 games, in zone rating at .899 and 2.75 putouts per nine innings.

“He plays a great center fielder for us,” Williams said.

Span was hitless in four at bats Monday as his average fell to .258. He had two putouts in the outfield.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 3.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-2, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make the start in the series finale Wednesday. The Nationals won seven games in a row against the Marlins when Zimmermann gets the starting nod.

--1B Adam LaRoche hit a homer in his first home game after coming off the disabled list on Sunday. He is one of the few Nationals hitting better than .300 with runners in scoring position, at .313.

--RHP Aaron Barrett has been very impressive as a rookie out of the bullpen. He allowed just one run in his first 19 innings.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman, who is on the disabled list with a right thumb fracture, hit soft toss on Tuesday and will take early batting practice on the field Wednesday, according to manager Matt Williams. “Today was a big step,” Williams said. “All signs are good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It will turn around. We have to keep plugging away.” -- National starter and loser Tanner Roark, after the Nationals lost for the sixth time in their last eight games on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and will be sidelined until mid- to late June. He had the stitches removed May 12. It may be July until Harper returns to the lineup.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24 and May 25. He threw again May 26 and was slated to extend his throws to 120 feet on May 27.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He was unable to start strength exercises through mid-May. He was cleared to start swinging the bat and throwing May 27.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Tyler Moore

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston