Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Has second baseman Danny Espinosa reverted to his old ways?

Last year, a shoulder injury and ineffectiveness meant a trying season for Espinosa, as he was limited to 158 at-bats with the Washington Nationals and he hit just .158.

New manager Matt Williams promised Espinosa would get a chance to win the starting second base job in spring training, but he was beat out by Anthony Rendon.

When third baseman Ryan Zimmerman went on the disabled list April 13 with a right thumb fracture, Rendon took over at third base while Espinosa got most of the starts at second.

Espinosa had a strong April at the plate but May has been another story. His average fell to .209 after going 0-for-2 on Monday against the Marlins. In his last 74 at-bats he is hitting .123 and has fanned 34 times. He drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in an 8-5 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday in a game that went 10 innings.

And a telling move came in the last of the ninth when Kevin Frandsen pinch-hit for Espinosa with two outs Monday. The opposing pitcher was Steve Cishek, a sidearming right-hander.

Espinosa is a switch-hitter and could have hit from the left side while Frandsen is a right-hander. Frandsen, acquired near the end of spring training, grounded out to end the game.

“Espi was 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts against Cishek,” said Williams.

Frandsen started at second base on Sunday at Pittsburgh and he could see more action if Espinosa continues to struggle. Frandsen got the start again on Wednesday against the Marlins after Tuesday’s game was rained out.

Espinosa had three hits in his first 40 at-bats with runners in scoring position, a mark of .075. He fanned 54 times with just seven walks in his first 153 at bats this season.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-3, 5.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-4, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start in the series finale Wednesday. The Nationals had won seven games in a row against the Marlins when Zimmermann gets the starting nod but it was not a good night for Zimmermann, who gave up eight hits and four runs (three runs) in five innings before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter and did not figure in the decision, an 8-5 loss in 10 innings.

--1B Adam LaRoche hit a homer in his first home game after coming off the disabled list on Sunday. He is one of the few Nationals hitting better than .300 with runners in scoring position, at .313. He had an infield single in the sixth against Marlins’ reliever Chris Hatcher after getting a single in the first and is now hitting .317 after Wednesday’s game.

--RHP Aaron Barrett has been very impressive as a rookie out of the bullpen. He allowed just one run in his first 19 innings but he finally ran into a tough spot Wednesday when he gave up three hits and one run in the 10th after taking over for Jerry Blevins. Barrett now has an ERA of 0.92.

--3B Anthony Rendon entered Wednesday as the team leader in extra-base hits (10) and slugging (.433) and was second in hits with 50. He had reached base safely in 11 of his last 13 games but his last homer was May 5 against the Dodgers. “He hit a little slide,” said manager Matt Williams. “That happens from time to time. He works really hard at his craft. I like him in the two-hole. In terms of big-league experience, he is very, very young.” How does he feel about his season? “Lately not so good,” Rendon said. He was 1-for-6 Wednesday and is now hitting .251.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a long season. We have had some tough breaks lately. The hits will start falling, no doubt about that. Eventually, we will get out of it.” -- RHP Aaron Barrett, after an 8-5 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He was unable to start strength exercises through mid-May. He was cleared to start swinging the bat and throwing May 27. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls for the first time since his injury May 28.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He might not return until July.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Tyler Moore

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston