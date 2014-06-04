Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Kevin Frandsen of the Nationals knows what it is like to play the infield and the outfield.

He has done both in his career and on Tuesday, he watched as teammate Ryan Zimmerman, a Gold Glove third baseman in 2009 for Washington, started and played his first game in left field in The Show.

“Sometimes it is boring (in the outfield),” Frandsen said with a smile while standing by his locker on Tuesday.

Frandsen, who played for Philadelphia last season, channeled his inner Charlie Brown when describing his early time in the outfield. “Like a kid picking the flowers,” he said of being in the outfield.

On the serious side, Frandsen said he has no doubt that Zimmerman will be effective in left field.

“He is such a good athlete,” Frandsen said of Zimmerman. “I am impressed with how he has been able to adjust.”

Frandsen was facing his former team Tuesday as the Nationals began a three-game series with division rival Philadelphia. He signed with the Nationals as a free agent on March 26 after parting ways with the Phillies.

Frandsen pinch-hit in the last of the eighth and then played the top of the inning in, yes, left field as the Nationals finished off a 7-0 victory against his former team. Zimmerman played the first seven innings in left, then Nate McLouth took over in the eighth. McLouth moved to center in the ninth as Frandsen played left.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 3-4, 3.79 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 4-4, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Treinen threw about 45 pitches in a simulated game prior to Tuesday’s game. He is now pitching out of the bullpen after making two starts before Doug Fisher came off the disabled list. He could make a start in the coming days, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann struggled in May and made his first start in June on Tuesday against the Phillies. “May was a rough month,” he said. He had allowed 16 runs (15 earned) in his previous four starts. But he pitched eight scoreless innings and got the win Tuesday in a 7-0 decision over the Phillies as he allowed just five hits, four of which were singles. “I wanted to go nine (innings). Eight was good enough,” Zimmermann said. “Overall it was a good night. When I wanted to throw a ball, I was throwing a ball. It was one of those nights it was fun to be out there and have everything working. Today (my slider) had a little bit more depth on it. I think the humidity might help. It was going where I wanted it to.” Said Phillies’ manager Ryne Sandberg: “He had good stuff. He was mixing his pitches. He pitched a good game. We weren’t able to get anything going offensively. We were shut down by a good pitcher. He kind of set the tone for the game.”

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Wednesday against the Phillies at home. He was effective at home last season against the Phillies with a record of 2-0 and an ERA of 0.53.

--OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his first major league start in left field on Tuesday as he came off the disabled list. He got a nice round of applause from the fans as his name was announced and he took his place in left before the top of the first. Zimmerman had two doubles in four at-bats with an RBI and is now hitting .378. “I felt good,” said Zimmerman, who had to make just two putouts. “It means our pitchers are doing a good job (since he had little action in left).”

--OF/INF Tyler Moore was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LF-3B Ryan Zimmerman on the roster. Moore is hitting .214 in 70 at-bats for the Nationals this season.

--OF Nate McLouth, who has played a lot of left field with Bryce Harper on the disabled list, was the odd man out as Ryan Zimmerman played left field in the majors for the first time Tuesday. McLouth did enter the game in left in the eighth inning with the Nationals leading 7-0.

--2B Danny Espinosa had two hits in his first two at-bats then fanned in his last two at-bats Tuesday. He is hitting .210 and has fanned 61 times in 167 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He stretches out our lineup.” -- Manager Matt Williams, of 3B Ryan Zimmerman, who returned from the DL and hit in the No. 5 hole.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (fractured right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He was unable to start strength exercises through mid-May. He was cleared to start swinging the bat and throwing May 27. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls for the first time since his injury May 28. On May 30, he began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac. He came off the disabled list on June 3.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He is slated to throw a minor league rehab game on June 6 with Class A Potomac.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He has not begun baseball activities, manager Matt Williams said June 3. “It is still early in the process,” said Williams, who added Harper is lifting weights, stretching and running. He might not return until July.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Scott Hairston

===