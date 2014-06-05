Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington center fielder Denard Span said he has played with some defensive-challenged outfielders during his career.

And he also said that he doesn’t expect Ryan Zimmerman to be one of them.

“I have played with some bad outfielders,” Span said. “I played with some guys who had no business being out there.”

Zimmerman, a Gold Glove winner at third in 2009, made his second start in left field Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He was comfortable out there,” manager Matt Williams said of his first game in left.

As the No. 5 hitter, Zimmerman was 2-for-4 on Tuesday. “He delivered. It lengthens our lineup. It makes us a little bit more potent,” Williams said.

Zimmerman was 1-for-4 Wednesday and did not make any putouts.

He did have a double go over his head in the fifth as Reid Brignac doubled in a run but even a veteran outfielder would have trouble catching that hit to the warning track.

Span said there is a learning curve for new outfielders and the veteran center fielder said he will do what he can to aid the transition for Zimmerman.

Span doesn’t think Zimmerman will join the list of slow-footed sluggers who made the move to the outfield.

“I don’t think that is the case here,” Span said.

Meanwhile, Span is 13-for-33 on the current homestand and is hitting .284.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-5, 4.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-1, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg got the start Wednesday against the Phillies, a team that he beat twice last year at home with an ERA of 0.53. He gave up four runs in seven innings and picked up the win in a game that was delayed by rain to start the last of the seventh. “I just try to go out there and do my job. That is the bottom line,” he said. He also had an RBI single as the Nats had 11 hits.

--OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his second major league start in left field on Wednesday. He had a single in four at-bats.

--2B Danny Espinosa was hitting .210 and has fanned 61 times in 167 at bats going into the Wednesday game. He was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and is now hitting .216. He almost hit a grand slam in the fourth.

--RHP Doug Fister will take the mound in the series finale Thursday. Fister has pitched well in his last four starts after a rough outing in his first start for the Nationals in early May in Oakland.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) has been fielding grounders and making a few throws this week. He has been on the DL since April 27, retroactive to April 26. “I’d like to see him back by the first of July 1,” said manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hitting is contagious. That is really the easy answer. It has been a lot of fun for us.” Washington CF Denard Span after an 8-4 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session and is slated to throw a minor league rehab game June 6 with Class A Potomac.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston