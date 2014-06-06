Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- A little more of Las Vegas may be coming to the nation’s capital one day.

The Washington Nationals had the No. 18 overall pick in the draft Thursday and they picked right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde of UNLV.

Washington manager Matt Williams played at UNLV and outfielder Bryce Harper is from Las Vegas. So is Bryan Harper, a left-handed minor league pitcher for the Nationals and the brother of Bryce.

Fedde, a high school teammate of Bryce Harper in 2009 at Las Vegas High, had Tommy John ligament surgery on Tuesday but the Nationals have shown that procedure does not scare them off.

Big league pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Jordan Zimmermann have had Tommy John surgery and Washington minor league prospect Lucas Giolito had the procedure in September 2012, a few months after he was drafted by the Nationals.

“We have scouted (Fedde) intensely over the last three years,” Mike Rizzo, the Washington general manager, said Thursday night. “He has two-plus pitches. He is a big, physical guy. We had him at the top of our draft board. The risk of him rehabbing was worth the draft pick.”

Kris Kline, assistant general managing/vice president, scouting operations, said late Thursday night at Nationals Park that he saw the first start Fedde made this season for UNLV.

“I left there thinking we have no shot at getting this guy (at No. 18),” Kline recalled.

But due to Tommy John surgery, his position fell on the draft board.

“Earlier in the year, we had him as a top 10 guy,” Rizzo said.

“His stuff is electric,” said MLB.com analyst John Hart, a former MLB general manager.

Fedde, 20, a junior, was 8-2 with an ERA of 1.76 in 11 starts this season with 82 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. He is 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and was 21-10 in his career with an ERA of 3.18 in 263 1/3 innings.

He played for Yarmouth-Dennis last summer in the Cape Cod League, one of the top summer amateur circuits for college players.

Bryce Harper sent out a tweet Thursday congratulating his former high school teammate on being picked by the Nationals. It got more than 300 re-tweets in just a few minutes after Nola was picked.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-4, 3.25 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-4, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erick Fedde of UNLV was taken as the Nationals’ first pick, at No. 18 overall, on Thursday in the draft. He had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. “We have scouted (Fedde) intensely over the last three years,” Mike Rizzo, the Washington general manager, said Thursday night. “He has two-plus pitches. He is a big, physical guy. We had him at the top of our draft board. The risk of him rehabbing was worth the draft pick.” Kris Kline, assistant general managing/vice president, scouting operations, said late Thursday night at Nationals Park that he saw the first start Fedde made this season for UNLV. “I left there thinking we have no shot at getting this guy” at No. 18, Kline recalled. But due to Tommy John surgery, his position fell on the draft board. “Earlier in the year, we had him as a top 10 guy,” Rizzo said. He was 8-2, 1.76 in 11 starts this season at UNLV, the alma mater of Washington manager Matt Williams. Fedde was high school teammates with Washington outfielder Bryce Harper.

--LHP Andrew Suarez, a junior pitcher from the Miami Hurricanes, was taken as the No. 57 pick by the Nationals on Thursday. Earlier this year, he was listed as the 73rd-best prospect among pitchers, according to Baseball America. “Has bounced back from shoulder surgery to be Hurricanes’ top prospect,” according to Baseball America. Later in the spring, he was listed as the 14th-best left-hander in the draft. “He has helped his draft stock significantly by staying healthy,” said Baseball America. “Suarez’s fastball was up to 95 last fall.” Drafted in the ninth round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, he missed most of his freshman season with a shoulder injury. He was 6-3 with an ERA of 2.95 in 16 games, all starts, this season and allowed 108 hits in 109 2/3 innings with 87 walks just 15 strikeouts. The 6-foot-2 lefty was second in the ACC in innings and eighth in strikeouts.

--RHP Doug Fister got the start on Thursday against the Phillies. He allowed just two runs in seven innings and won his fourth start in a row. “We are playing together and playing well,” said Fister.

--RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday at San Diego. Roark tossed a complete-game shutout against the Padres on April 26 in Washington.

--SS Ian Desmond, who had started every game, got the day off Thursday as Danny Espinosa started at short. “He has played every game,” said manager Matt Williams. “Today is a day to give him a rest. Last night, he was a little tired.”

--OF/INF Ryan Zimmerman made his third major league start in left on Thursday. “He is swinging the bat so well it is hard to take him out of the lineup,” said manager Matt Williams, who said Zimmerman could see action at third when OF Bryce Harper returns from the disabled list, perhaps in early July. Zimmerman had an RBI in the first to tie the game at 1-1.

--2B Danny Espinosa got the start at short as Ian Desmond got the day off. Espinosa continues to be solid on defense in the middle of the infield for the Nationals. He was 1-for-3 with a walk.

--3B Anthony Rendon got a start at second on Thursday as Kevin Frandsen made the start at third. Rendon had a single and scored in the first and reached on a hit by pitch. Rendon was the regular third baseman when Ryan Zimmerman was on the disabled list.

--INF/OF Kevin Frandsen got a rare start at third on Thursday. He had one hits in four at-bats.

--RF Jayson Werth may get a day off during the weekend series in San Diego, according to manager Matt Williams. Werth had an RBI single in the fifth to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

--C Jose Lobaton got the start at catcher for a day game as regular catcher Wilson Ramos got the day off. Lobaton has caught Doug Fister for most of his starts this year, as Fister has pitched several day games. “They have been on the same page,” manager Matt Williams said. At the plate, he was 1-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are going to have to grind it out. We are facing three good teams.” -- RHP Doug Fister, of the Nationals’ upcoming road trip to San Diego, San Francisco and St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session and is slated to throw a rehab game June 6 for Class A Potomac.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston