Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals

SAN DIEGO -- When right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retired the first 16 Padres he faced Sunday, questions began being asked about how many no-hitters and/or perfect games there had been in the history of the franchise.

It depends on your view of franchise history.

If you are talking about the Nationals since they moved to Washington for the 2005 season, there has never been a no-hitter in the history of “that” team. There have been one-hitters, including one thrown by Zimmermann last year (Gio Gonzalez also had a one-hitter last season).

If you are talking about the Montreal-Washington franchise that was born in 1969, there have been three no-hitters, including the perfect game that Dennis Martinez threw for the Expos on July 28, 1991 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The other two no-hitters were both thrown by right-hander Bill Stoneman (at Philadelphia on April 17, 1969 and against the Mets in Montreal on Oct. 2, 1971).

And if you are talking about the major league teams in Washington, there have been two. Hall of Fame right-hander Walter Johnson threw a no-hitter for the Washington Senators on July 1, 1920. Left-hander Bobby Burke threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox on Aug. 8, 1931.

Alas, Zimmermann’s bid for perfection as well as the no-hitter ended in the sixth when Padres left-handed-hitting second baseman hit a soft liner to right over the head of first baseman Adam Laroche.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-4, 3.10 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-2, 3.39 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Nationals concentrated on pitching in the draft, taking five in the first six rounds and 21 overall (seven left-handers and four right-handers). First-round pick Erick Fedde was a high school teammate of Bryce Harper, who went to Nevada-Las Vegas and has already had Tommy John surgery. The Nationals took Fedde with the 18th overall pick. He had been projected to be a top-10 pick before the surgery. Perhaps the pick that excites the Nationals more than most is C Jakson Reetz, a high school product from Norris, Neb., who was selected in the third round.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann retired the first 16 Padres he faced Sunday en route to a two-hit shutout. Zimmermann was working on a perfect game with one out in the sixth when Padres 2B Alexi Amarista pulled a soft line drive over the head of 1B Adam LaRoche for the Padres’ first hit.

--3B Anthony Rendon, who missed the past two games with a bruised right hand, hit in the batting cage Sunday in San Diego and is expected to be ready to play Monday in San Francisco. Rendon was injured Friday night when he took a smash from Padres LF Carlos Quentin off his throwing hand. He had homered earlier in the game, which also happened to be his 24th birthday.

--SS Ian Desmond hit two-run homers both Saturday and Sunday, giving him homers in consecutive games for the second time this season. He was 4-for-12 with four RBIs in the series, which is the same number the Padres scored in the four games.

--2B Danny Espinosa was 3-for-4 Sunday with a two-run single. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. Espinosa is hitting .455 (10-for-22) with a double, a triple and five RBIs during his current six-game hitting streak.

--RF Jayson Werth, who got his first full day off of the season Friday night, also had three hits Sunday and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 11-for-38 (.289). Sunday was Werth’s 14th multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Career numbers show I give up around a hit an inning. I figured they would get a hit some time.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who retired the first 16 Padres he faced Sunday before losing his no-hit bid in the sixth inning.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Anthony Rendon (bruised right hand) was injured June 6 and missed two games (June 7 and June 8). He hit in the batting cage June 8 and is expected to be ready to play June 9.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session and was sent on a rehab assignment June 6 to Class A Potomac.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

