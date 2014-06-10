Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Anthony Rendon’s bruised right hand allowed Kevin Frandsen to share a San Francisco homecoming with his manager, Matt Williams, on Monday night as the Nationals’ starting third baseman.

But chances are it’ll be the last time the San Francisco Bay Area native, the 12th-round pick of the Giants in 2004, will get a chance to start in front of his old fans in the four-game series.

Williams announced before the game that Rendon is likely to return to his starting spot at third base Tuesday. If so, it will end a three-game absence after he got hit by a batted ball Friday in San Diego.

The Nationals had hoped to have Rendon back in the lineup for the opener of the series between division leaders. But he experienced some discomfort during pregame batting practice, and Williams made the decision to restrict him to pinch-hitting opportunities only.

As it turns out, Rendon wasn’t needed in the Nationals’ runaway, 9-2 win.

Rendon had been one of the Nationals’ hottest hitters before he got nailed on the right hand by a shot off the bat of Padres OF Carlos Quentin. He had four home runs in Washington’s previous six games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 4-1, 3.19 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 8-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister is last among Nationals starting pitchers in ERA, but there is no shame in that. Especially when you’re first in consecutive games won. Fister will go for his fifth consecutive win Tuesday in Game 2 of the Nationals’ series in San Francisco. It’s been more than two years since a Nationals pitcher won five consecutive starts. That was LHP Gio Gonzalez, the injured standout Fister has replaced in the starting rotation. With Gonzalez tentatively scheduled to return to the Nationals next week, Fister might need to add to his winning streak Tuesday in order to keep his job. He has never faced the Giants in his career.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg complained of a slightly stiff back in the third inning of Monday’s 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Getting an early 4-1 lead eased most of the pain. Strasburg coasted to his third consecutive win, needing to throw only 88 pitches before leaving for a pinch-hitter after his teammates had blown the game open in the seventh inning. He’s never lost to the Giants in his career, recording three wins and a 1.80 ERA in four starts.

--SS Ian Desmond is not a guy opposing pitchers want to face with the bases loaded. The clutch hitter came through again with three teammates aboard Monday night, grounding a two-run single that helped propel the Nationals to a 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. The hit made Desmond 5-for-5 with 11 RBIs when batting with the bases loaded this season. Desmond had a single, double and triple in the game, flying out in the ninth inning with a chance to go for a cycle.

--INF Kevin Frandsen got a nice ovation from his old fans when introduced before his first at-bat in Monday’s 9-2 win over the Giants in San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Area native and San Jose State product played 174 games in four seasons for the Giants after being their 12th-round pick in 2004. Now a seasoned veteran, Frandsen showed his worth to the Nationals immediately in a rare start Monday. Batting after CF Denard Span had led off the game with a double, Frandsen did exactly what a No. 2 hitter is supposed to do -- he grounded to the right side, advancing Span to third, from where he scored one batter later. Frandsen finished the game 1-for-5.

--3B Anthony Rendon took batting practice before Monday’s 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in hopes of starting for the first time in three games. But he experienced some discomfort in his right hand, which he injured Friday in San Diego, and a decision was made to restrict him to pinch-hitting duties. Rendon, who never left the bench in Monday’s lopsided win, is expected to start in Game 2 of the series Tuesday.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on June 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He continues to pitch well. That’s a really good hitting team.” -- Manager Matt Williams, of RHP Stephen Strasburg, who has allowed only three earned runs in his last three starts, a span of 19 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (stiff back) complained of stiffness in his back early in June 9’s start. He was able to pitch through it. He assured afterward the injury is nothing serious.

--3B Anthony Rendon (bruised right hand) was injured June 6 and missed three games (June 7-9). He hit in the batting cage June 8. He is tentatively penciled in to start June 10.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on June 9.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session. Gonzalez began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 6.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston