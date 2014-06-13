Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ryan Zimmerman is playing so well in left field ...

Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams knows what you are thinking. Don’t even go there, he warned.

Zimmerman made his 10th consecutive start in left field Thursday in the Nationals’ 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Just about everything about those 10 games went wonderfully.

Zimmerman played error-free ball in the outfield, the Nationals got the slugger’s potent bat back in the lineup with minimal risk to his previously broken right thumb and surgically repaired right shoulder, and Washington won eight of the 10 games.

The last thing Williams is going to do is shake things up. Until Bryce Harper is ready to return to the outfield, that is.

After Zimmerman played brilliantly in the field in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over the Giants, Williams said Zimmerman would move back to third base -- his original position -- the minute Harper is deemed healthy enough to play in the field. That is expected to occur in about a month.

The reason? It’s the only way Williams can get his three regular outfielders (Harper, center fielder Denard Span and right fielder Jayson Werth) and Zimmerman all in the lineup at the same time.

Current third baseman Anthony Rendon is expected to move back to second base upon Harper’s return, with Danny Espinosa returning to the bench.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-2, 3.17 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 6-4, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann might have captured National League Pitcher of the Week honors last week, but here is something he has never won: a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He will try to erase that distinction Friday in St. Louis in his eighth career start against the Cardinals. Zimmermann is 0-4 in his career against St. Louis. He is coming off a two-hit shutout against the San Diego Padres last Sunday in which he struck out 12.

--RHP Blake Treinen kept the Nationals in the game Thursday, allowing only two runs in five innings despite surrendering five hits and three walks. However, he made a critical mistake offensively that was as much a factor as anything else in the Nationals’ 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. With his team down just 2-1 in the fifth inning, Treinen struck out when attempting to sacrifice C Jose Lobaton into scoring position while batting in a no-out, first-and-third situation. When CF Denard Span followed with a double play grounder to shortstop, the Nationals failed to score, and they never caught up.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez made his second rehab start for Class A Potomac on Thursday night, and he allowed one run on two hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked four. Gonzalez hoped to prove he is ready to return to the Nationals’ rotation next week. The left-hander reported no discomfort in his inflamed left shoulder in his first start for Potomac on June 6, but that was the only good news in a lackluster performance.

--LF Ryan Zimmerman made his 10th consecutive error-free start in left field Thursday. He had one of the Nationals’ seven hits in a 7-1 loss to the Giants, but that is not what people were talking about before and afterward. Zimmerman, a career third baseman, made a key defensive play Wednesday. Despite Zimmerman’s impressive performances, Nationals manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman would be back at third base the minute OF Bryce Harper returns from his thumb injury.

--C Jose Lobaton caught a day game after a night game Thursday and had two of the Nationals’ seven hits in a 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Lobaton will get a majority of the catching opportunities for the next two weeks while regular starter C Wilson Ramos is on the disabled list. Lobaton also had a hit in Wednesday’s game, but more important, he was on the receiving end of a seventh consecutive win when he started. That streak ended Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was gratifying the way we played the first three games. Today, it unraveled on us, but three out of four is pretty good.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals dropped the series finale to the San Francisco Giants 7-1 Thursday after winning the previous three games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session. Gonzalez made rehab starts for Class A Potomac on June 6 and June 12.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston