Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Ice bags wrapped around his right elbow and shoulder, Washington right-hander Jordan Zimmermann looked at his cellphone Friday night in a quiet visitors’ clubhouse at Busch Stadium.

One couldn’t have blamed him if he wondered what he did to deserve a 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Despite going the route on just 76 pitches -- and only 47 over the last six innings -- Zimmermann ate a bitter loss. He allowed just three hits and a run in eight excellent innings, walking one and fanning five.

One of those three hits was a second-inning homer by Matt Adams, and on a night when the Nationals were completely shackled by the 1-2 punch of starter Lance Lynn and closer Trevor Rosenthal, one mistake was one too many.

“As hitters, we’re obviously disappointed that we couldn’t push across a couple of runs for him,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said.

Zimmermann fell to 0-5 against the Cardinals, one of those losses denying him a 20th win in last year’s final start. This defeat might have been the most frustrating of them all.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-4, 2.99 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-5, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was denied a better fate by his teammates’ inability to figure out Lance Lynn on Friday night. Zimmermann ate a 1-0 loss despite throwing only 76 pitches, 57 for strikes, in a complete game. He gave up three hits and a walk while fanning five. Zimmermann had five innings of fewer than 10 pitches, including five in the fifth and eighth innings.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is looking for his third straight win Saturday night when he takes the mound against St. Louis. Strasburg is coming off a 9-2 victory Monday night in San Francisco, where he threw just 88 pitches in a six-inning outing that saw him allow four hits and a run. He was no-decisioned on April 20 against the Cardinals in Washington’s 3-2 walk-off win.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, giving the team a third left-hander in the bullpen. Cedeno was mowing down hitters in the International League, allowing just two earned runs over 14 2/3 innings with a 20-3 strikeout-walk ratio. He pitched for the Nationals Apr. 21, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Blake Treinen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LHP Xavier Cedeno. Treinen absorbed the loss Thursday in San Francisco, although his 0-3 record belies an impressive 2.80 ERA over 30 1/3 innings. Treinen didn’t allow more than two earned runs in any of his three starts during his third stint with Washington this year.

--C Jose Lobaton broke up Lance Lynn’s perfect game with a one-out single in the sixth inning and got to second base on an error by LF Matt Holliday. Lobaton was the game’s only runner in scoring position. It was just the second loss for the Nationals in the last nine games that Lobaton has started.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As hitters, we’re obviously disappointed that we couldn’t push across a couple of runs for him.” -- 1B Adam LaRoche, lamenting the lack of offense behind RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who pitched a complete game in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session. Gonzalez made rehab starts for Class A Potomac on June 6 and June 12.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston