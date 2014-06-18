Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The death of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn hit many people in the sport hard, and for Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, the news was even more difficult.

Strasburg, a native of San Diego, grew up watching Gwynn star for the Padres and then was fortunate enough to have Gwynn as his coach at San Diego State.

“He was like a god to me growing up,” an emotional Strasburg said Tuesday. “I never would have thought that would be the way it happened. It’s pretty tough to swallow.”

Like many other people who crossed paths with Gwynn, Strasburg spoke warmly of his former coach’s selflessness.

“This is a guy who put other people before himself,” Strasburg said. “He’s impacted so many players over the course of his career, and I‘m so blessed to be one of them. He really helped me understand that it’s not about the results, but the work you put in every day.”

Gwynn attended Strasburg’s first major league start in 2011 and in the offseason, the pitcher often visited with his coach and idol.

“He became part of my family as well,” Strasburg said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman 3-4, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez 3-4, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first major league start since May 17 on Wednesday after landing on the disabled list for the first time in his career with left shoulder inflammation. He posted a 10.57 ERA in two rehab starts with the Nationals’ Class A team.

--RHP Tanner Roark wasn’t at his sharpest Tuesday, laboring through five innings in which he threw 95 pitches. But he earned his sixth victory of the season thanks to scattering seven singles and taking advantage of two double plays early in the game. Roark has now won three straight games for the first time this season.

--OF Denard Span was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing the finale of the Nationals’ series in St. Louis with a stiff back. Span started the game with a high chop off the plate for a single, breaking an 0-for-18 slump. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

--OF Ryan Zimmerman has had a good last few days. On Monday, Zimmerman held his annual “A Night at the Park” charity event to benefit multiple sclerosis research, which raised around $300,000. Tuesday, Zimmerman had a pair of RBI doubles to bust out of a 5-for-39 funk that had seen his average dip to .253. “I’ve been playing for a little while now, so I‘m starting to get back into the groove,” he said.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the game Tuesday, clearing a space for LHP Gio Gonzalez to return to the lineup. Cedeno was recalled June 13 for the second time this season and pitched one clean inning against St. Louis on June 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just patience -- trying to put the bat on the ball. Keep it short and simple is what I try to do. It happened to work tonight.” -- Nationals 3B Anthony Rendo, who knocked in three runs in a 6-5 win over Houston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. He felt stiffness in the shoulder when he threw May 23 but then played catch without incident May 24-26. Gonzalez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session May 29 and a 50-pitch simulated game June 1. He threw 35 pitches June 4 in a bullpen session. Gonzalez made rehab starts for Class A Potomac on June 6 and June 12. He will be activated and start June 18.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time on June 17.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston