Washington Nationals - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals proved on their road trip last week that they can beat a good team away from home, as they took three out of four against the San Francisco Giants in the middle leg of a three-city trip.

Starting at home Thursday night, the Nationals will try and find out if they can finally win a series against the Atlanta Braves.

Washington lost five of six games to Atlanta this season, with the only win coming April 6 during a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, who swept a three-game series this past weekend against visiting Washington, have been thorns in the side of the Nationals the past few years.

“We know what is at stake ... even in the middle of June,” Washington right fielder Jayson Werth said.

The Nationals have now won their last five games at home and seven of the last eight.

The starting pitcher for Atlanta in the first game of the series on Thursday will be a familiar name to Washington-area baseball fans: right-hander Gavin Floyd, who grew up in nearby Annapolis, Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore.

RECORD: 37-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 1-2, 2.98 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-3, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez came off the disabled list and made the start Wednesday against the Astros. It was his first major league appearance since May 17. He gave up four runs in five innings and did not figure in the decision. “I have to keep moving forward. There should be no excuses,” he said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who has thrown two complete games in a row, will start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game series. The Nationals are 8-2 against NL East foes in his starts at home since September of 2013.

--3B Anthony Rendon, facing his hometown team, hit a solo homer in the seventh to begin a winning rally for Washington. He is now 9-for-19 against the Astros and has 10 homers on the season.

--LF Ryan Zimmerman continues to face challenges as he learns a new position. Houston third baseman Matt Dominguez hit a two-run single to left in the fourth with the bases loaded. Zimmerman fielded the ball and did not make a very strong throw to relay man and shortstop Ian Desmond, who had no shot for a play at the plate.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb spring) hit in the cage and did work in the outfield prior to the game Wednesday. He was placed on the DL April 27 and is expected to return next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is something you learn from. Dust off the cobwebs off and get back at it. There should be no excuses.” -- Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez, who had been on the disabled list for nearly a month with left shoulder inflammation, after a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time on June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

