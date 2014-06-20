Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper is starting to feel better, but the outfielder still plans on taking a cautious approach to his recovery from a left thumb sprain that’s kept him out of the Washington Nationals lineup since April 26.

Thursday, Harper took live batting practice for the first time since the surgery that has caused him to miss 46 games, and looked impressive in doing so, crushing several tape-measure home runs.

“We almost ran out of baseballs,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

Harper, who has been troubled by the same thumb injury since high school, is appreciative to be on the mend.

“Being able to go out and do some outfield stuff, be able to run around a little bit, catch, throw, hit -- that’s my favorite thing to do,” he said. “Being able to do that is something I enjoy.”

Harper said he felt fine after hitting, although he did expect some natural swelling. While the Nationals have floated July 1 as his return date, Harper said he wouldn’t return until he felt 100 percent.

“I played through a lot of pain last year, and I‘m never going to do that again,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor 2-4, 4.42 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg 6-5, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is looking for his third straight quality start when he takes the hill against Atlanta on Friday. Strasburg is coming off his fifth loss of the season, a 6 2/3 inning, 3-run effort against St. Louis on June 14. During his career, the Nationals’ ace is 3-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 13 starts against the Braves.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was the victim of poor run support once again Thursday in the loss to the Braves. Zimmermann went seven strong innings, giving up just two runs, but the Nationals have not scored in the pitcher’s last 22 innings on the hill. Zimmermann picked up a win June 8 against San Diego, but the Nationals scored their six runs in the first three innings of his complete-game. Zimmermann tossed another complete game in a 1-0 loss at St. Louis on June 13.

--OF Bryce Harper took batting practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his sprained left thumb. Harper drilled a couple of long home runs, but said he still needs time to fully recover, even saying he would need a handful of rehab games under his belt before returning to the field. “I don’t see myself coming back after five games or four games,” he said. “I really want to push it.”

--C Wilson Ramos took batting practice Thursday and he remains on track to be activated when his 15 days on the disabled list are up. Ramos has missed seven games with a right hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Jordan Zimmermann) was good. For him, Chris Johnson came up with a base hit with runners in scoring position. That’s the difference in the game today -- a ball that squeaked through the infield. Not much you can do about it.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams said after a 3-0 loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time on June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took his first live batting practice June 19.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible. Ramos took batting practice on June 19.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston