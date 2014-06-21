Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Manager Matt Williams hopes outfielder Bryce Harper comes off the disabled list by around July 1.

And when he does, the Nationals will have some decisions to make. Ryan Zimmerman, a former All-Star third baseman, has been playing left field in recent games.

Williams said Zimmerman could see action in left, third base or first base once Harper returns. If Zimmerman plays third, Antony Rendon would play second and that would send Danny Espinosa to the bench.

Zimmerman could also give Adam LaRoche a break at first base.

“I think Ryan has done a fine job out there (in left),” Williams said. “I think he has played fine.”

Williams said Zimmerman will continue to work out at third. “He will continue to do that over the course of the road trip (which begins next week in Milwaukee),” Williams said.

Williams said he has been pleased with the throwing of Zimmerman in left. “It’s a little different throwing motion,” said Williams, a former third baseman in the majors.

Zimmerman started in left again on Friday and made four putouts. He was 1-for-6 at the plate and hit into a double play to end the bottom of the 12th as Washington lost, 6-4, in 13 innings to the Atlanta Braves.

Washington won on Opening Day at New York against the Mets in 10 innings and since then has lost seven extra-inning games in a row. The Nationals are now 1-7 this year against the Braves, who took over first place with the win Friday in the second game of the four-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 2.31 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 5-2, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg made the start on Friday night against the Braves, just days after the death of his former college coach and mentor Tony Gwynn. Strasburg played at San Diego State under Gwynn, a Hall of Famer with the San Diego Padres. Strasburg gave up a season-high nine hits and four runs in six innings but did not figure in the decision as Washington lost, 6-4, in 13 innings.

--RHP Doug Fister will make the start on Saturday night for the Nationals in a game against the Braves that will be broadcast nationally on FOX. He is 8-4 in 18 games/17 starts in his career against National League teams with an ERA of 2.16.

--OF Denard Span was five-for-12 in his previous three games prior to Friday. When reaching base two times or more, the Nationals were 21-9. Span had two more hits Friday and raised his average to .271 but the Nationals lost 6-4 in 13 innings.

--2B Danny Espinosa could be the odd man out when Bryce Harper returns from the disabled list next month, with LF Ryan Zimmerman moving back to third and 3B Anthony Rendon heading to second. Espinosa continues to sparkle in the field but has struck out 79 times in 220 at-bats. He was 2-for-5 Friday and is hitting .232.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big home run and put us right back in.” -- 1B Adam LaRoche, after Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon slammed a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4 Friday. The Nationals, however, ended up losing 6-4 in the 13th inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time on June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took his first live batting practice June 19 and then again for the second day in a row on June 20. He is expected to return in early July, according to manager Matt Williams.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible. Ramos took batting practice June 19. He could take part in minor league rehab games the weekend of June 20-21, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston