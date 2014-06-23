Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- So who is the ace for the Washington Nationals, who have one of the best rotations in the National League?

Stephen Strasburg would be a logical pick as a pitcher with a pedigree as the No. 1 overall draft pick. And Jordan Zimmermann has shown over the past two years that he is one of the most consistent starters for the Nationals.

But a newcomer to the rotation this year may contend for that honor if things continue to progress. Doug Fister, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in December, pitched another strong game for the Nationals before a national television audience on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Fister, a right-hander who works fast and gets groundballs, threw eight scoreless innings as the Nationals beat the Braves 3-0. Fister fell three outs short of his second major league shutout.

“He controls the strike zone,” said manager Matt Williams. “He really stepped up for the bullpen. He works fast, he is quick to the plate.”

Williams notes that Fister helps himself as a fielder and bunter.

“He can help himself win games,” Williams said. “He’s a good fielder. He’s an effective bunter.”

Lefty Gio Gonzalez, who won 21 games in 2012, will start the first game of the series on Monday in Milwaukee. He has the worst ERA among starters in the current rotation at 4.85.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-4, 4.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark got the win in the series finale on Sunday against the Braves. Since his major league debut last Aug. 7, he ranks fifth in the majors with an ERA of 2.35. He allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings and improved to 7-4 with an ERA of 2.79. “You can never get mad at umpires,” Roark said of not getting some calls on borderline pitches. “You get frustrated with yourself. We came out with a win and I am happy about that. It is a huge swing. It gives us a big (vote) of confidence in ourselves. We just have to keep it rolling (on Monday in Milwaukee).”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez is slated to start on Monday at Milwaukee against the Brewers. It will be his second start since coming off the disabled list June 18.

--SS Ian Desmond struck out all four times on Saturday night against the Braves. He fanned in his first two at-bats Sunday and then lined out in his third and last at-bat. He is hitting .231 but leads the team in homers with 14.

--OF Jayson Werth entered Sunday with one hit in 19 at-bats in the current homestand. He singled in his first at-bat as Washington scored two runs in the first. Werth ended the homestand with two hits in 23 at-bats and is now hitting .271.

--3B Anthony Rendon, who hit a ninth-inning homer on Friday against closer Craig Kimbrel, was 9-for-25 on the homestand that ended Sunday. He had a double and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to make it 4-1 in the win over the Braves. Rendon is batting .275.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is a really good team. It’s a step in the right direction. To win the last two was big. They are a tough team.” -- LF Ryan Zimmerman, of the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time on June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took his first live batting practice June 19 and then again for the second day in a row on June 20. He is expected to play for Class A Potomac the week if June 23 as he begins his minor league rehab stint. He is expected back around July 1, according to manager Matt Williams.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible. Ramos took batting practice June 19. He began his minor league rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg on June 21 and played his second game June 22.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston