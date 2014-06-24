Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Washington outfielder Bryce Harper began a minor league rehab assignment Monday, and he could be back with the Nationals by next week.

Manager Matt Williams said Harper would play seven to nine rehab games -- starting Monday and Tuesday before taking Wednesday off -- and would likely play at all three outfield positions.

Harper started in left field Monday and singled and walked in high Class A Potomac’s 5-2 victory over Salem. He left after three innings, as scheduled, and he reported no issues afterward.

“I got that knock to left, felt a little vibration, but not much,” Harper told reporters. “I think that’s typical, feeling a vibration on the bat.”

Harper has been out since April 26, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb while sliding into third base. He underwent surgery three days later.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-4, 3.34 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 5-4, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Barrett threw a perfect seventh inning Monday at Milwaukee, striking out two. He has not allowed a run since June 12 at San Francisco.

--1B Adam LaRoche hit his ninth home run of the season Monday, a three-run shot off Brewers RHP Matt Garza that was the difference in Washington’s 3-0 win. Six of LaRoche’s nine home runs this season came with runners on base.

--LF/3B Ryan Zimmerman took ground balls at third base Monday, and he could return to his usual position when Bryce Harper comes off the disabled list next week. Zimmerman has played in the outfield since coming off the disabled list himself on June 3.

--OF Bryce Harper (right thumb surgery in April 2014) singled and walked Monday as he began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac. He’s expected to play seven rehab games and be back with the Nationals by July 1, when they open a series against the Rockies in Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a huge accomplishment coming back, especially with a team like that. The Brewers are red-hot. I wanted to make a statement with the rotation and try to be a part of it.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, who threw six shutout innings Monday in his second start since returning from the disabled list. He helped the Nationals beat Milwaukee 3-0.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23. He is expected back around July 1.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 21. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston