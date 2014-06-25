Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Outfielder Bryce Harper played five innings in center field and belted a three-run home run in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Class A Potomac.

Harper finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 10-1 victory over Salem.

“That felt really good,” Harper told reporters. “Got into a good hitting count and put some good wood on the ball and let it go a little bit.”

Harper will get Wednesday off for examinations of his injured left thumb before resuming his rehab Thursday at an undetermined site.

If all goes well, Harper will play seven games and return to the Nationals sometime next week.

“I really want to stick to that same schedule -- nothing more, nothing less,” Harper said. “Really just try and see where my thumb’s at. If I need more, then I‘m going to take more. If I feel like I can play with less, I‘m going to rethink that and play as many as I can to see where my thumb goes. I haven’t gotten jammed yet or anything like that. If it happens, I want to see how it feels. Hopefully it doesn’t happen, because that wouldn’t be good. But I really just want to see how it feels.”

Catcher Wilson Ramos was also rehabbing with Potomac and went 2-for-5 while catching all nine innings. He is expected to rejoin the team Thursday in Chicago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-35

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-5, 3.24 ERA at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 6-4, 5.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine Brewers in Washington’s 4-2 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park. Zimmerman came into the game undefeated in four starts against the Brewers and now has a career game of 2.35 against Milwaukee.

--OF Bryce Harper played five innings in center field and belted a three-run home run in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Class A Potomac. Harper finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 10-1 victory over Salem.

--OF Jayson Werth went 0-for-7 at the plate Monday but recorded his 34th RBI of the season in the first inning. He had reached base safely in 16 of 17 games prior to Monday.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-7 and hit his 12th home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning Tuesday off Brewers LHP Will Smith. The home run also gave Rendon 43 RBIs on the season, second most on the team.

--RHP Ross Detwiler worked a season-high four shutout innings Tuesday, holding the Brewers to two hits and an intentional walk with two strikeouts. It was Detwiler’s longest outing since a six-inning start last September against the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just hit the ball hard. My swing has been feeling better the last two days -- it’s been a rough few weeks but you just have to keep grinding it out. I got myself into a good count and put a good swing on a pitch.” -- LF Ryan Zimmerman, who hit a two-run homer Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23. He is expected back around July 1.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 21. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse June 24.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston