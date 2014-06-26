Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After burning through six pitchers to cover 10 innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the Nationals selected right-hander Taylor Hill from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

A sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Hill is 9-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 15 games for Syracuse this season and leads the International League in innings pitched.

“Taylor has been pitching really well as a starter; he gives us that length that we need,” manager Matt Williams said. “We don’t know how long we are going to need length, either.”

Hill was slated to start for Syracuse on Wednesday but will work out of the bullpen with the Nationals. He did just that against the Milwaukee Brewers, making his major league debut in the fifth inning Wednesday and working 3 1/3 innings while giving up two runs on five hits.

“I‘m not going to go and blow guys away; it’s not who I am,” said Hill, who added he was watching a movie when his minor league manager called to tell him about his promotion at 2 a.m. “I just want to be able to throw strikes, give my team a chance to win. It sounds weird, but my goal is to see the least amount of time ... on the mound. The (less) time I‘m out there, the more time we are going to be on offense. It also translates to us not giving up runs, too, especially me.”

To make room for Hill on their 40-man and 25-man rosters, the Nationals designated veteran infielder Greg Dobbs for assignment.

“You never want to lose someone like Dobber,” Williams said. “That was kind of the only option we have. He is a pro. He is a good teammate, professional player. He also knows how to work; he also knows how to prepare. Unfortunately, that’s the move we have to make.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 6-5, 3.24 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-7. 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Greg Dobbs was designated for assignment. The veteran left-handed hitter was 6-for-28 at the plate this season in primarily a pinch-hitting role after signing a minor league contract with the Nationals last month.

--RHP Taylor Hill made his major league debut Wednesday and allowed two runs on five hits with a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings at Milwaukee. Hill was selected earlier in the day from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was 9-2 with a 1.92 ERA over 93 2/3 innings.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg struggled Wednesday, lasting just 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven runs in a 9-2 loss at Milwaukee. Strasburg tied a season high with three walks and gave up multiple home runs for the first time this season.

--SS Ian Desmond had two hits Wednesday, the only two allowed by Brewers RHP Marco Estrada. Desmond has recorded two hits in each of his last three games and in five of his last seven.

--INF/OF Jeff Kobernus was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Kobernus, 25, hit .273 in 15 rehab games. He had been on the disabled list with a fractured left hand since April 12.

--RHP Christian Garcia was released. Garcia was on the playoff roster in 2012, but a forearm injury in spring training last year and a hamstring injury later in the season prevented him from rising again. Garcia, 28, pitched in 11 minor league games last season and 10 this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17 and to Triple-A Syracuse on June 24. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list June 25.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23. He is expected back around July 1.

--C Wilson Ramos (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on June 21. He is expected to be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston