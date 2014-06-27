Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Washington Nationals wasted no time inserting Wilson Ramos in the lineup as they activated the veteran catcher off the 15-day disabled list on Thursday.

But Washington manager Matt Williams won’t push Ramos too much as he eases back into play.

“We’ll try to make sure we bubble wrap him as much as possible, especially early on, (but) get him some games here,” Williams said prior to Thursday’s series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “He feels good though.”

Ramos was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Thursday, his third straight multi-hit game dating back to June 9-10 in San Francisco, just before he went on the disabled list.

Ramos suffered a strained right hamstring and missed 14 games. He completed a four-game rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg (two-games) and Class A Potomac (two) before Thursday’s activation.

“He’s full go, he’s been playing, he’s had no issues,” Williams said. “He passed all the tests down there -- going from first to third, advancing on balls in the dirt, slugging homers, all those things.”

Ramos batted seventh in the lineup Thursday.

“It’s a good spot for him, he’s accustomed to hitting there, he’s hit there before and the guys that are hitting before him have been doing fine” Williams said. “We’re just giving him an opportunity to get back in there and ease him in as much as we can. We want him to do well, but we’re not expecting him to go out and go 4-for-4 every day.”

With Ramos’ return, the Nationals optioned catcher Sandy Leon to Triple-A Syracuse.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roard, 7-4, 2.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister earned a no-decision in his first career appearance against the Cubs, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out one in six innings of work. It was the fourth time this season Fister allowed no walks and he’s issued walks to just six batters in 63 2/3 innings this season. The lone strikeout was a season low.

--RHP Doug Fister earned a no-decision in his first career appearance against the Cubs, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out one in six innings of work. It was the fourth time this season Fister allowed no walks and he's issued walks to just six batters in 63 2/3 innings this season. The lone strikeout was a season low.

--C Sandy Leon was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse of the International League on Thursday following the National’s reactivation of C Wilson Ramos. Leon, playing in his second big league stint of the season, appeared in five games and went 2-for-15 (.133) at the plate in his most recent appearance with Washington.

--OF Bryce Harper’s return off the disabled list could come as early as Monday, according to National’s manager Matt Williams. Harper, out since April 26 following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, is scheduled to play three more rehab games -- two in the outfield and one possibly as a designated hitter -- for Double-A Harrisburg. “We don’t know how the next three or four days are going to go, but he’s well on his way,” said WIlliams. “He’s had great games so far, but it takes time.”

--RHP Tanner Roark (7-4, 2.79) was born and raised in Wilmington, Ill., about 65 miles southwest of Chicago. He is the first University of Illinois alum to get a start at Wrigley Field since Pittsburgh’s John Ericks on Sept. 22, 1995. Roark won his last outing, a 6-5 victory over Houston on June 17 where he worked five innings and allowed 1 run on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We battled back. We find ourselves in that position a lot where if we are down early we have a chances to come back. But it didn’t work out tonight.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams after a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on June 5. He moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on June 9, then to Double-A Harrisburg on June 17 and to Triple-A Syracuse on June 24. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list June 25 and optioned to Syracuse.

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23. He is expected back around July 1.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Taylor Hill

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston