Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Bryce Harper’s minor league rehab is down to his last two games and he could be back with the Washington Nationals next week.

The Nationals’ outfielder doubled during a two-run third inning on Thursday for Double-A Harrisburg and ended up 1-for-3.

“He’s playing nine innings (Friday) playing center field and we’ll see how he feels after today after this first nine innings,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “If he feels like he needs some more at-bats, he can be used tomorrow.”

After that, Harper’s reinstatement off the 15-day disabled list could come as early as Monday.

Harper, out since April 26 following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, is scheduled to play one more game in the outfield and one possibly as a designated hitter for Double-A Harrisburg.

“We don’t know how the next (few) days are going to go, but he’s well on his way,” said Williams. “He’s had great games so far, but it takes time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-38

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-0, 7.20 ERA) at Nationals (Jordan Zimmermann, 5-4, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before Saturday’s doubleheader. He gave up two hits and had a strikeout during the sixth inning of the nightcap in relief of RHP Blake Treinen.

--RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Treinen, who entered 0-3 with a 2.08 ERA in eight career games, including five start, outdueled Jeff Samardzija for his first career win. He endured five innings -- plus a 55-minute rain delay -- and gave up four hits and two earned runs. He was optioned back to Syracuse on Sunday.

--RHP Taylor Hill (0-0, 4.15 ERA), who made his major league debut Wednesday, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. The move was made to make room on the roster for LHP Xavier Cedeno.

--RHP Tanner Roark, a native of Wilmington,Ill., located about 65 miles southwest of Chicago, made his second career appearance at Wrigley Field. He slipped to 7-5 after allowing four earned runs and 10 hits in his six innings. He struck out two and walked one while throwing 101 pitches. “I pitched here last year so I got all the jitters out then when i saw everybody and everybody chanting my name out there in the bleachers,” he said.

--OF Bryce Harper is likely to return to the Nationals on Monday. Harper went 4-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs on Saturday with Double-A Harrisburg as he rehabs his surgically repaired left thumb. Manager Matt Williams was coy about the young star’s status, joking that he also hit into a double play during the game. Williams wouldn’t confirm anything, saying the team would evaluate the situation after getting a report on Harper’s health.

--SS Ian Desmond leads the Nationals in home runs (14) and RBIs (46) but he’s struggled with a .237 batting average. “I don’t know if it’s the way he’s being pitched at all, I just think he’s expanding his zone a little bit too much,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It’s just just been a little out of the zone at times and that leads to lower average, more strikeouts.”

--C Wilson Ramos has made five trips to the disabled list during his career but has a knack for impressive performances upon his return. On Thursday he was 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game back after he was sidelined with a strained right hamstring. Ramos is a combined 7-for-14 with a double, homer, seven RBIs, two runs scored in his five initials games after returning from time on the DL. Ramos moved from seventh to sixth in Friday’s lineup. “We wanted to put him back in a little more of a normal spot,” National’s manager Matt Williams said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-4, 4.38 ERA) has had a victory in 22 major league ballparks but not Wrigley Field. He looks to add that to his list in the early game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. Gonzalez had no decision in his last appearance, a 6-5 Nationals victory over the Astros on June 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One long inning for (RHP Tanner Roark) today and a couple long innings for Doug (Fister) last night.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams after a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on June 26. He is expected back around July 1.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Blake Treinen

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Zimmerman

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston