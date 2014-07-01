Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper came off the disabled list on Monday in time to start against the Colorado Rockies. That is the good news.

The challenging news for first-year manager Matt Williams may be how to manage egos and playing time as he makes out the starting lineup the rest of the season if all of his regulars stay healthy.

Since Harper was hurt in April, former third baseman Ryan Zimmerman returned from the DL June 3, and he has been playing left field most of the time.

Harper was in left field in the starting lineup Monday and batting in the No. 6 hole with Zimmerman at third base. Anthony Rendon, who has been playing at third base since Zimmerman got hurt, moved to second. Danny Espinosa, the regular second sacker, was sent to the bench.

Zimmerman had three hits in the 7-3 win while Harper had one hit and scored a run and drove in a run.

Williams said Zimmerman could play in left field, at third base and at first base. That could mean that on any given night, a regular such as center fielder Denard Span, right fielder Jayson Werth and first baseman Adam LaRoche could get a night off.

“It’s going to be a daily thing,” Williams said of the starting lineup. “It depends on a lot of things. If I had a crystal ball, it would be great. But I don‘t.”

Williams said this Nationals team reminded him of the 1997 Cleveland Indians team, of which he was a member. That team had strong players used mostly as reserves, such as rookie Richie Sexson and Brian Giles and Bip Roberts.

“He will handle it the best he can,” Span said of Williams. “He’s the boss.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 0-2, 8.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-6, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Monday against the Rockies. He got the win by allowing two runs in six innings and ran his record to 5-0 against Colorado even though he used his fastball and slider. “I just didn’t have a very good feel in the bullpen (for the curve),” he said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Tuesday at home against the Rockies. Strasburg is 5-0 in his last eight starts at home but the Rockies are the last NL West team to defeat him at Nationals Park -- July 6, 2012.

--3B/LF Ryan Zimmerman has been starting in left field with LF Bryce Harper on the disabled list. He moved back to third on Monday and had three hits in the 7-3 win over the Rockies.

--SS Ian Desmond had a bases-loaded, three-run double in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Desmond had two hits and has 27 extra-base hits this season, including a team-high 14 homers. “Desi came up with the big hit with the bases loaded to fire this place up,” said LF Bryce Harper.

--LF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) came off the DL on Monday after he missed 57 games. He had one hit and scored a run and drove in a run.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse when LF Bryce Harper was activated from the disabled list Monday. In 3.1 innings, he allowed four hits and no runs with Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is a big bat for us. It is one of the best lineups in baseball.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, of the return of LF Bryce Harper.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent surgery April 29 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb. He had the stitches removed May 12. He began fielding grounders and making a few throws the week of June 1-7. Harper hit balls in the cage for the first time June 17 along with adding outfield work June 18. He took live batting practice June 19 and June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on June 23, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on June 26. He was activated from the DL June 30.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston