Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- About three hours before game time Tuesday, a clubhouse attendant told Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki that Danny Espinosa, a Washington infielder, wanted to see the leading hitter in the National League.

Tulowitzki walked through the clubhouse to the Colorado dugout and then met Espinosa behind home plate in a park that was mostly empty, save for stadium employees and media members. The two are good friends and their history goes back to days as teammates at Long Beach State.

Espinosa was drafted by the Nationals out of Long Beach State in the third round in 2008, while Tulowitzki was taken in the seventh round in 2005 by the Rockies.

Espinosa and Tulowitzki talked for about 10 minutes before Tuesday’s game and there is a good chance the conversation may have dealt with the new status for Espinosa, who has been the second baseman for most of the season for the Nationals.

Anthony Rendon beat out Espinosa for the second base job last year but when third baseman Ryan Zimmerman was injured in April, it was Rendon who moved back to third while Espinosa took over at second.

When Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Monday in left field, Zimmerman went back to third and Rendon switched over to second. The Nationals used the same starting lineup again on Tuesday.

“It’s a difficult scenario, because Danny has played really well,” said manager Matt Williams. “You know what, he’s played through injury and getting hit in the knees, all kinds of things. And his attitude has been fantastic.”

Espinosa has made fabulous plays at second base this year and has only four errors.

But at the plate, the switch-hitter is hitting .217 and struck out 93 times in his first 244 at-bats. He did have 10 doubles, two triples and six homers. Espinosa did not play Tuesday and it was Kevin Frandsen who came in late in the game to play second in place of Rendon once the game was a blowout.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-38

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-2, 4.24 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 6-2, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister will start on Wednesday in the series finale. He is 4-0 in four home starts for the Nationals in his first season with the team.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday at home against the Rockies. Strasburg (7-6) gave up one run and five hits with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings as the Nationals won their fourth game in a row. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu broke up the shutout bid with a long solo homer in the eighth to make it 7-1. “I just tried to execute my pitches better,” said Strasburg, who had allowed 17 hits in his previous two starts. “I wanted to go out there and trust my stuff. I wanted to keep the ball down a little bit better.”

--3B/LF Ryan Zimmerman had been starting in left field with Bryce Harper on the disabled list. He moved back to third on Monday and had three hits in the 7-3 win over the Rockies. Zimmerman also started at third on Tuesday and had two hits and lifted his average to .257. He saw action at first late in the game in the blowout, as Adam LaRoche got a few innings off.

--LF Bryce Harper started the second game in a row after coming off the disabled list on Tuesday. He had one hit in five at-bats and fanned three times while hitting in the No. 6 hole for the second game in a row.

--RF Jayson Werth had two hits and three RBIs in the win Tuesday over the Rockies. He is now hitting .269 after a recent rough patch. “I was here last night watching video with (hitting coach) Rick Schu. We made a minor adjustment,” said Werth, sitting in front of his locker after Tuesday’s game. “I‘m a feel guy. I go on feel. Hopefully that will help get me going. I felt good. It is not for a lack of effort (that he has struggled of late).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to execute my pitches better. I wanted to go out there and trust my stuff. I wanted to keep the ball down a little bit better.” -- RHP Stephen Strasburg, who gave up one run and five hits with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston