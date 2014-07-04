Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- On paper, the pitching matchups for the Washington-Colorado series heavily seemed to favor the Nationals.

And that is exactly what happened as the Nationals swept the series back of three veteran right-handed starters: Jordan Zimmermann, Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister.

For the Rockies, Yohan Flande started on Monday, Christian Freidrich went on Tuesday and Tyler Matzek started on Wednesday. Matzek was not involved in the decision while Fister won and improved his record to 5-0 at Nationals Park in five starts this year.

“He wasn’t sharp early,” Washington shortstop Ian Desmond said of Fister. “He made adjustments and gave us a chance to win.”

Washington completed the sweep against three Colorado left-handed starters who have combined to make 10 starts this year and just 26 in their careers.

The Nationals starting pitchers in the series have made 36 starts this year and 354 in their careers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-38

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-5, 2.98 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 7-5, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister got the win on Wednesday in the series finale. He entered the game with a home record of 4-0 in four starts but gave up a three-run homer in the second to catcher Michael McKenry -- the first homer of the year for the former Pittsburgh catcher. But Fister went seven innings and allowed just the three runs. “The biggest thing was making sure the ball was down in the zone,” Fister said. “It was definitely not my best stuff. It was a battle all night. There was a lot of solid contact” against him.

--SS Ian Desmond broke a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the seventh on Wednesday in the 4-3 win over the Rockies. “It was a breaking ball,” Rockies’ manager Walt Weiss said of the homer by Desmond. “Desi got the barrel on it. Those are the ones we have to put away.” Desmond also had a big go-ahead hit on Monday and is breaking out of a recent slump. “It’s been a grind,” Desmond said of his recent struggles at the plate.

--RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday against the Cubs. He has one shutout and has allowed just 91 hits in 99 2/3 innings.

--RF Jayson Werth continues to get hot at the plate after a rough road trip. He had two doubles and three RBIs Tuesday and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Wednesday game. Werth also had a single in the first and is now hitting .272.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest thing was making sure the ball was down in the zone. It was definitely not my best stuff. It was a battle all night. There was a lot of solid contact.” -- Nationals LHP Doug Fister after grinding out a win over Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston