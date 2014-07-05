Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Tanner Roark grew up in tiny Wilmington, Ill., and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

When he pitched at Wrigley Field for the first time last season, he had many family and friends from Wilmington in the stands for the game. “It was surreal,” he said.

But his last two appearances against the Cubbies have not gone so well. He was the loser on June 27 in Chicago and he was again on the short end by the same score, 7-2, Friday as the starting pitcher for the Nationals as he fell to 7-6 on the year.

“Extra days rest. A little bit up. Not quite as crisp. They got a lot of base hits on him. They kept it to four, but just up and kind of middle today. Breaking ball wasn’t quite as good,” said manager Matt Williams.

Roark was also not able to get down a bunt with two on and no outs in the last of the fifth and he eventually struck out.

“That’s something they work hard on every day. Wasn’t able to do it. Could have been different game there potentially,” Williams said.

Roark gave up nine hits Friday. “They did what they did last time: base-hit me. I thought I pitched well. They just beat me,” said Roark.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (TBA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark, a native of Illinois and a former pitcher at the University of Illinois, was beaten for the second start in a row by the Cubs -- the team he grew up rooting for. He gave up nine hits and four runs in seven innings Friday.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Saturday for the Nationals against the Cubs. He has made 12 starts and is striking out more than one batter per inning -- 71 in 68 2/3 innings.

--RF Jayson Werth hit a homer for the second game in a row, with a solo shot against the Cubs in the first inning Friday. He also had a double in the eighth but was stranded as Washington trailed 4-2.

--LF Bryce Harper was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .276 on the year. He is 3-for-15 with six strikeouts since coming off the DL on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever we had opportunities, whenever we had guys in scoring position, he just made pitches. He was able to throw his breaking balls in the right location and get us out. That was the difference in the game.” -- Washington CF Denard Span, of Cubs RHP Jason Hammel.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston