Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Beltway Series between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles lost a little luster last season when the annual event was switched to just two games at each park. In the past, each team hosted a three-game series -- normally on the weekend -- between the two teams.

But this year’s event, which begins Monday at Nationals Park, should be a good one as each team is once again at or near the top of the standings in their respective division.

The Nationals are 1/2 a game back of Atlanta in the National League East division while the Orioles are two games up on the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East division.

After two games in Washington, the Orioles will host the Nationals in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday. The Nationals are slated to start Stephen Strasburg, Doug Fister, Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez in the four games against the Orioles.

Baltimore is slated to start Chris Tillman, Bud Norris, Wei-Yin Chen and Ubaldo Jimenez.

The Nationals are 12-11 at home against the Orioles and 8-15 on the road for an overall mark of 20-26.

“We should have a pretty good scouting report against them,” said pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, who pitched six scoreless innings Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday, got the start the series finale Sunday against the Cubs. He has not allowed a home run at home since April 9 against the Miami Marlins -- a span of nine starts and 55 innings. He went six scoreless innings but was not involved in the decision as he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth Sunday. “My pitch count got up. I think I had 90 pitches after five innings,” said Zimmermann, who was lifted after throwing 105 pitches. Said Cubs’ second baseman Darwin Barney about Zimmermann: “The thing about him is he shows great command with his pitches. He elevates when he wants to. He is definitely a guy you have to have a game plan against. He tried to pound the strike against us. We did a good job of getting his pitch count up.”

--RHP Rafael Soriano continues to do well for the Nationals. He had his 21st save in 23 tries and lowered his ERA to 1.03 on Sunday.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman, who had four hits on Saturday, drove in the game-winning run on Sunday. He had a single to left in the eighth against Pedro Strop to bring in Denard Span.

--2B Anthony Rendon, who had three hits Saturday, was hitless in four at bats Sunday. He is now hitting .282.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My pitch count got up. I think I had 90 pitches after five innings.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who pitched six scoreless innings and was lifted after throwing 105 pitches in a 2-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 6.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston