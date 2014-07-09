Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington bullpen led the National League in ERA most of this season and they have done so with veterans such as closer Rafael Soriano, set up man Tyler Clippard, Drew Storen, Craig Stammen and Jerry Blevins.

But the effective unit also includes a rookie -- right-hander Aaron Barrett, who had not pitched above the Double-A level until this year. Barrett, a product of the University of Mississippi, was the closer last season for Harrisburg in the Eastern League and then did not allow any runs in spring training with the big league club.

He was drafted in the ninth round in 2010 by the Nationals and was 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 51 games with 26 saves last year for Harrisburg. And now he is part of a veteran bullpen.

“It is amazing. To watch how they prepare ... it has really helped my career,” said Barrett, who began this season as the No. 18 prospect in the Washington system according to Baseball America.

He points out that Storen (seventh inning), Clippard (eighth) and Soriano (closer) have set roles. That is not the case for Blevins, Stammen and Ross Detwiler, a former starter.

“Those jobs are not easy,” said Barrett, who is also used in different spots.

Barrett has come a long way since he began his pro career with an ERA of 9.43 in his first pro season in 2010 with Vermont in the New York-Penn League.

“I need to go out there and do my job,” he said, sitting in the Washington dugout during the series with the Orioles.

He had a rare misstep when he gave up a solo homer to Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado in the top of the 11th inning Monday in an 8-2 loss before Tuesday’s game was rained out. But Barrett still has an ERA of 2.86.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 7-2, 2.93 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 7-5, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister will get the start Wednesday against the Orioles in Baltimore. He was slated to pitch Tuesday against the Orioles in Washington but the game was rained out. He has made 11 starts and has allowed 68 hits in 70 2/3 innings in his first season with Washington after coming over from the Detroit Tigers in a trade in December.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Monday for the Nationals against the Orioles and allowed just two runs (a homer to Nelson Cruz) and four hits in seven innings. He did not figure in the decision as the Nationals lost, 8-2, in 11 innings. “I think his tempo was good,” said manager Matt Williams. “He was just getting the ball and going. His tempo was ... we talked about it last time, where he slowed the game way down. Today, he was, with the exception of the one pitch to Cruz, he was really good. His tempo was real good.” What did Williams mean by tempo? “I think it just allows him to feel his pitches more,” added Williams. “Again, last time, it was really hot, he was really trying to feel the baseball. Tonight, it wasn’t so bad, so he was able to get it, didn’t have to worry about sweating, going to the rosin bag so much. All the stuff we talked about last time. I think his tempo and working fast and being in the strike zone was really good.”

--OF Jayson Werth, named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, has RBIs in five games in a row through Sunday but was hitless in five at-bats with no RBIs on Monday. Werth began to stand up taller, about three inches, last week. “He made the adjustment,” said manager Matt Williams. “You learn over time. I‘m proud of him.”

--2B Anthony Rendon was named Sunday as one of the five finalists for the last spot on the National League All-Star team. He was hitting .284 through Monday with 21 doubles and 12 homers. “I think he is showing more power than anyone expected he would show,” said manager Matt Williams.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman, who has shoulder problems in the past, made a poor throw to first in the eighth inning that could have been a double play. The play was not ruled an error since you can’t assume a double play. The Nationals have not made an error in 12 games -- the longest streak in the majors this year. And manager Matt Williams is not worried about Zimmerman. “He gets the ball and he’s going away from first base. No, I‘m not worried about it. He made plays all over the diamond tonight. I‘m not concerned about it at all,” Williams said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have specialty pitchers at the back of bullpens. With the exception of our last inning, you could arguably say the same thing with our guys who came in for three. They’re just specialty pitchers so you can match up. I‘m not concerned about that. We had (an) opportunity to get it done in the ninth and it didn’t happen for us. Got to be prepared for tomorrow.” -- Manager Matt Williams, of the Nationals’ extra-inning woes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston