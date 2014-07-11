Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Entering the season, the Washington Nationals were confident they had one the deepest rotations in all of baseball.

That belief proved justified, as Washington’s starters make up of the most dominant groups in the major leagues.

Over the past 11 games, Nationals starters allowed just eight runs in 34 innings (2.12 ERA). Despite taking a 4-3 loss Thursday in the series finale against Baltimore, left-hander Gio Gonzalez was mostly effective, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over 6 2/3 innings.

The Nationals and Orioles split their two-game series in Baltimore, with both teams remaining in first place in their respective divisions.

“Everyone kept saying it was a good series, very well put together,” Gonzalez said. “There’s a lot of hope in the Beltway series. They looked good, we looked good. At the end of the day, we all have to go out there and do our job.”

In the first game against Baltimore in Washington, Stephen Strasburg (7-6, 3.47 ERA) held the Orioles’ powerful lineup to two runs over seven innings before the bullpen allowed six runs in the 11th in the Nationals’ 8-2 loss. Washington bounced back Wednesday when Doug Fister (8-2, 2.90) also allowed two runs in seven innings. This time, the bullpen was strong in the Nationals’ 6-2 victory.

“We’re getting some momentum together, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now,” Fister said. “That’s good going into the break.”

Jordan Zimmermann, who starts for Washington on Friday in the series opener at Philadelphia, is 6-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 18 starts. He has 96 strikeouts, just 20 walks and a 1.19 ratio of walks and hits per inning pitched.

The Nationals are tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. Washington and Baltimore were rained out in D.C. on Tuesday, and they will make that game up Aug. 4.

Nationals manager Matt Williams said the team is final fully healthy.

“It feels good to have guys back,” Williams said. “Now that we have everybody back, we feel good about going out and playing. We still have to play well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-4, 2.79 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 5-8, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ian Desmond left Thursday’s game in the eighth inning with a sore right thumb after being hit with an 88 mph fastball from Orioles RHP Darren O‘Day. X-rays on the thumb were negative, and Desmond does not appear to be heading to the disabled list. He went 1-for-3 and is batting .241. “It doesn’t feel good, but it’s not broken,” Desmond said. “I can just hope for the best and pray.”

--2B Kevin Frandsen got the start Thursday against the Orioles and LHP Wei-Yin Chen. He batted ninth and went 1-for-4. Manager Matt Williams said he wanted to make sure all of his players were getting adequate playing time, and he also wanted to rest to some of the guys who have been in the lineup almost every day. “Franny has played well. His last couple of at-bats have been good,” Williams said. Frandsen is batting .241 in 61 games this season.

--LF Bryce Harper is mired in a 1-for-20 skid after going 0-for-3 Thursday. He missed 52 games this season after injuring his left thumb April 25 against the Padres, and he still appears to be working on his timing at the plate. Manager Matt Williams said he is not concerned about the young left fielder coming around. “He’s close,” Williams said. “It’s coming. I know he doesn’t want to hear that, but it really is coming.”

--INF Anthony Rendon played flawlessly at third base for the second consecutive game, and he also went 2-for-5. Manager Matt Williams continues to be impressed by poise of the young infielder, who is batting .285. “His heart rate is the same regardless,” Williams said. “He never seems to panic.”

--3B Ryan Zimmerman served as the designated hitter for the second consecutive night, allowing Anthony Rendon to once again take his spot at third base. Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with an RBI after going hitless in three at-bats the previous night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just keep battling. They got a good club and took advantage of a mistake. We battled back ... just not enough tonight.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ian Desmond (sore right thumb) left the July 10 game. X-rays were negative, and Desmond hopes to avoid a trip to the disabled list.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston