Washington Nationals - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Nationals right-hander Jordan Zimmermann made the National League All-Star team for the second straight season, but that might turn out to be a hollow achievement.
Zimmermann departed Friday night’s 6-2 loss to Philadelphia after 3 1/3 innings with what was described as a biceps cramp. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, but manager Matt Williams does not believe Zimmermann will be able to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Minneapolis.
“Obviously you want to go,” said Zimmermann, who was tagged with the loss Friday. “I had all my plans made, and I wanted to pitch in front of my family. But the main thing is to get healthy.”
Zimmermann, 6-5 with a 3.03 ERA this season, gave up four runs on six hits Friday. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, but he allowed a two-run double to Domonic Brown in the second and a two-run homer to Jimmy Rollins in the third.
Zimmermann said he felt fine after the game, but everything hinges on Saturday’s examination.
“Hopefully,” he said, “the MRI comes out good.”
--RHP Stephen Strasburg was saddled with a no-decision against Baltimore in his last start, despite going seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out nine. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies.
--C Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games. Ramos, hitting .377 over those 14 games, owns the majors’ longest active streak. It is also the longest by a National this season.
--CF Denard Span went 2-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Span is hitting .306 in that stretch. Washington is 26-13 when he reaches at least twice in a game.
--LF Bryce Harper ended a 1-for-22 slump with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning of Friday’s loss to the Phillies. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Harper, who returned from the disabled list June 30 after missing 57 games following surgery on his left thumb.
QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was getting worse with every pitch. -- Nationals right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, on what was described as a biceps cramp on Friday night.
--RHP Jordan Zimmermann left Friday’s game against Philadelphia in the fourth inning with what was described as a biceps cramp. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, but manager Matt Williams does not expect Zimmermann, who made the National League All-Star team for the second straight season, to be able to pitch in Tuesday’s game in Minneapolis.
--SS Ian Desmond (sore right thumb) left the July 10 game. X-rays were negative, and Desmond hopes to avoid a trip to the disabled list. He did not play July 11 and was considered day-to-day.
--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.
--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and he moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.
--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.
