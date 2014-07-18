Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The outlook for the second half for the Washington Nationals looks very bright -- even after the fourth inning July 13 in Philadelphia, when starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann had to leave with a biceps cramp.

“We’re very cautious in that regard, with history, given radiating feelings of things with regard to elbows, stuff like that,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We will monitor that over the break.”

Washington had several regulars on the disabled list in the first half of the season, including third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, first baseman Adam LaRoche, left fielder Bryce Harper and pitcher Doug Fister. The Nationals are now almost back to full health.

With the rest of the roster back, the Nationals are in a good position in the National League East. They may have the best pitching rotation in the league and the bullpen has been among the best in the majors in the first half. If the lineup can produce at a moderate level, the Nationals should be able to win the East.

”With all the injuries that we’ve had, and if you were to tell us coming out of spring training that we’d have all those injuries and be where we’re at, we’d feel pretty fortunate.

That being said, could it be better? Yeah, it could be better, but it could be worse. Overall, we feel OK,” said Williams.

With his Opening Day roster once again intact, Williams has come up with predictable roles for his regulars and the bullpen -- and the results on the field have started to show that.

Plus the starting pitching could be among the best in the game. “Everyone seems to be throwing the ball well,” said pitching coach Steve McCatty. “Everything has smoothed out; you are always happy when they are pitching at the level you expected.”

Williams said the Nationals will plan to start Stephen Strasburg in the first game after the break, at home July 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gio Gonzalez will start July 19 and Doug Fister will start the series finale July 20.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-42

STREAK: Won two

FIRST-HALF MVP: 2B Anthony Rendon could make a case for being the team’s MVP based just on his hitting. However, the fact he began the season at second base, then played third base when Ryan Zimmerman was injured, speaks to his value. Rendon made some fabulous plays at third base before slipping back to second -- the position he manned most of last season -- once Zimmerman came off the disabled list. Rendon also was flexible in the lineup. He settled into the No. 2 spot in the order but also batted in every spot but ninth (including four times at leadoff). He is hitting .287 with 24 doubles, 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-plus -- The grade could indeed be an “A” if not for the rash of injuries in the first half. In addition, some of the Nationals did not perform up to their own standards, including OFs Bryce Harper and Denard Span. First-year manager Matt Williams made some missteps, but with his Opening Day roster once again intact, Williams assigned predictable roles to his regulars and the bullpen, and the results on the field are encouraging. GM Mike Rizzo put together a roster that could play deep into October, and the starting pitching could be the best in the game.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: LF Bryce Harper, even without his first-half injury, would be the logical pick for this spot. No matter what he does -- good or bad -- attention is heaped on the former No. 1 overall draft pick. Harper could make a good team great if he could produce even close to his levels from 2012 and 2013. He remains an offensive weapon who can put down a bunt or hit a 400-foot homer. In the field, he can throw behind runners or throw out a potential run at the plate.

BUY OR SELL: The Nationals will do whatever it takes to give them the best roster to play postseason baseball. With SS Ian Desmond and All-Star RHP Jordan Zimmermann possible free agents down the road, the window for the Nationals may not be as long as some think. GM Mike Rizzo could tinker with the team’s bench. Two prospects that other teams may ask for would be Double-A OF Michael A. Taylor and Class A RHP Lucas Giolito, both of whom played in Sunday’s Futures Game. However, don’t look for Rizzo to part with either one.

INJURY STATUS: Just when the Nationals were getting healthy, RHP Jordan Zimmermann left in the fourth inning Sunday at Philadelphia with a right biceps strain. He was selected to the All-Star team but was replaced on the NL roster. The Nationals hope that Zimmermann will not have to make a trip to the disabled list. Assuming Zimmermann is back at full strength after the break, Washington might be the healthiest contending team in the majors.

TOP PROSPECT: Michael A. Taylor, 23, is thriving as the leadoff hitter and center fielder for Double-A Harrisburg, making the Futures Game and the Eastern League All-Star Game. While Taylor could be in the mix for a major league job in 2015, it is not impossible to see him in Washington when rosters expand in September. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about it,” he said. Taylor is hitting .323 with a .404 on-base percentage, a .540 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 54 RBIs in 341 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am going to spend some time with family in the local D.C. area and get some rest. It goes quick.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on his All-Star break plans.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) left in the fourth inning July 11. He was selected to the All-Star team but will not make the trip to Minnesota. The Nationals hope Zimmermann will not need a stint on the disabled list.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

