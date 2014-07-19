Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In 2013, opponents ran at will on the Washington Nationals’ catching staff. This year, it’s practically a recipe for failure.

The Nationals’ catchers -- primarily Wilson Ramos and Jose Lobaton -- are tied for the MLB lead, having thrown out 21 of 51 potential base stealers, and sending notice that running on Washington is a risky proposition.

“I‘m happy with my job and Lobaton’s job because that’s what we do,” Ramos said. “The defense that he plays, the defense that I play -- that’s all we need to do. I love what I‘m doing.”

Last year, the Nationals threw out just 14 percent (15 of 110) of would-be stealers, which ranked 29th in baseball. Now, Washington is tied with St. Louis at a 40 percent success rate. Ramos said the jump in the team’s stats have a lot to do with the guys on the mound.

“I have to say -- all the pitching staff is doing a really good job holding runners on,” said Ramos, who is throwing out runners at a 50 percent clip (11-for-22). “That helps the catchers. For me, that’s the key. When the pitchers hold, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to throw runners out.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza 6-6, 3.69 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 8-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will face the Brewers for the first time in his career Saturday. When facing a new team as a starter, Roark is 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 such starts.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann likely will make his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday after being forced to leave his start July 11 with a strained right biceps. Zimmermann, who skipped the All-Star game in favor of rest, said he was ready. “I felt all along it was going to be fine and I knew the break would help,” he said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg continues to rack up the strikeouts, getting nine more Friday against the Brewers to increase his NL-leading total to 158, but he hasn’t been able to put together a dominant outing. Strasburg gave up four earned runs in the first three innings and dropped to 6-2 at Nationals Park this season and 7-7 overall. “My arm still feels fresh. That’s all you want,” Strasburg said.

--OF Bryce Harper, in the hopes of breaking out of a 6-for-40 skid since coming off the disabled list, debuted a new batting stance Friday night. The tinkering seemed to work, as Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run with the new look.

--OF Denard Span got the second half of the season off right, going 3-for-4 with a stolen base -- his third three-hit game of the season. The Nationals usually play well when Span gets them started, going 29-13 when he reaches base two or more times, but the formula did not work in Washington’s loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe I‘m throwing too many strikes. Maybe I need to be a little bit more effectively wild.” -- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg after a 4-2 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) left in the fourth inning July 11. He was selected to the All-Star team but will not make the trip to Minnesota. The Nationals hope Zimmermann will not need a stint on the disabled list. Zimmermann threw both July 17 and 18 and felt no discomfort. He will throw a bullpen session July 19 and if all goes well, he will make a start July 22 against Colorado.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston