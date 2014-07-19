Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH
WASHINGTON -- In 2013, opponents ran at will on the Washington Nationals’ catching staff. This year, it’s practically a recipe for failure.
The Nationals’ catchers -- primarily Wilson Ramos and Jose Lobaton -- are tied for the MLB lead, having thrown out 21 of 51 potential base stealers, and sending notice that running on Washington is a risky proposition.
“I‘m happy with my job and Lobaton’s job because that’s what we do,” Ramos said. “The defense that he plays, the defense that I play -- that’s all we need to do. I love what I‘m doing.”
Last year, the Nationals threw out just 14 percent (15 of 110) of would-be stealers, which ranked 29th in baseball. Now, Washington is tied with St. Louis at a 40 percent success rate. Ramos said the jump in the team’s stats have a lot to do with the guys on the mound.
“I have to say -- all the pitching staff is doing a really good job holding runners on,” said Ramos, who is throwing out runners at a 50 percent clip (11-for-22). “That helps the catchers. For me, that’s the key. When the pitchers hold, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to throw runners out.”
MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza 6-6, 3.69 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 8-6, 3.01 ERA)
--RHP Tanner Roark will face the Brewers for the first time in his career Saturday. When facing a new team as a starter, Roark is 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 such starts.
--RHP Jordan Zimmermann likely will make his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday after being forced to leave his start July 11 with a strained right biceps. Zimmermann, who skipped the All-Star game in favor of rest, said he was ready. “I felt all along it was going to be fine and I knew the break would help,” he said.
--RHP Stephen Strasburg continues to rack up the strikeouts, getting nine more Friday against the Brewers to increase his NL-leading total to 158, but he hasn’t been able to put together a dominant outing. Strasburg gave up four earned runs in the first three innings and dropped to 6-2 at Nationals Park this season and 7-7 overall. “My arm still feels fresh. That’s all you want,” Strasburg said.
--OF Bryce Harper, in the hopes of breaking out of a 6-for-40 skid since coming off the disabled list, debuted a new batting stance Friday night. The tinkering seemed to work, as Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run with the new look.
--OF Denard Span got the second half of the season off right, going 3-for-4 with a stolen base -- his third three-hit game of the season. The Nationals usually play well when Span gets them started, going 29-13 when he reaches base two or more times, but the formula did not work in Washington’s loss to Milwaukee on Friday.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe I‘m throwing too many strikes. Maybe I need to be a little bit more effectively wild.” -- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg after a 4-2 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) left in the fourth inning July 11. He was selected to the All-Star team but will not make the trip to Minnesota. The Nationals hope Zimmermann will not need a stint on the disabled list. Zimmermann threw both July 17 and 18 and felt no discomfort. He will throw a bullpen session July 19 and if all goes well, he will make a start July 22 against Colorado.
--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.
--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6.
--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Stephen Strasburg
RHP Jordan Zimmermann
RHP Tanner Roark
RHP Doug Fister
LHP Gio Gonzalez
RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)
RHP Tyler Clippard
RHP Drew Storen
RHP Craig Stammen
RHP Aaron Barrett
LHP Jerry Blevins
LHP Ross Detwiler
Wilson Ramos
Jose Lobaton
1B Adam LaRoche
2B Anthony Rendon
SS Ian Desmond
3B Ryan Zimmerman
INF Danny Espinosa
INF Kevin Frandsen
LF Bryce Harper
CF Denard Span
RF Jayson Werth
OF Nate McLouth
OF Scott Hairston