Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- When Bryce Harper came off the disabled list June 30 there was a lot of speculation where Ryan Zimmerman would play.

Zimmerman, a former Gold Glove third baseman, has dealt with shoulder problems the past few years and he played mostly left field while Harper was on the DL.

Zimmerman is back at third and still has problems on throws -- including an error Sunday -- but there is no question his presence in the lineup is a coup for manager Matt Williams.

The Nationals are 31-19 with Zimmerman in the lineup and average nearly five runs per game with him there. The team is 22-24 without Zimmerman and average 3.5 runs per game when he is not in the lineup.

Zimmerman had two hits and three RBIs in the win Saturday over the Brewers as the Nationals had five players with at least two hits. The Nationals scored five runs in the first inning in that win. “Any time you get runs like that (early) it is nice,” Zimmerman said.

The University of Virginia product had two hits Sunday, including a two-run homer to tie the game at 3 in the fourth against the Brewers. Jayson Werth had a two-out double in the last of the ninth to give Washington a 5-4 win.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 8-2, 2.90 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 5-4, 5.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span had two more hits Sunday and is now hitting .279. He has reached base in 13 of the last 14 games and the Nationals are 31-14 when he reaches base at least twice in a game.

--RHP Craig Stammen came in the game in the fourth for starter Gio Gonzalez and retired all eight batters he faced. He did not figure in the decision but he lowered his ERA to 3.51. “I don’t know about saving the game,” said Stammen. “I started warming up in the third. I was halfway loose when the fourth inning came along. There is a reason I go down there (to the bullpen) in the first inning.”

--RF Jayson Werth had a two-out double to left on Sunday to score Anthony Rendon with the game-winning run in the last of the ninth. Werth had two hits and is now hitting .283.

--C Jose Lobaton got the start on Sunday as regular catcher Wilson Ramos got the day off. Lobaton was 1-for-4 and is hitting .205.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start on Sunday against the Brewers. Prior to the All-Star break, he was slated to pitch Saturday but he had flight problems and was not able to make the Washington workout on Thursday at Nationals Park and thus missed throwing a bullpen session. He threw a side session on Friday and on Sunday had a rough outing as he allowed four hits, three runs and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. “My command and my fastball were not where I wanted them to be,” Gonzalez said. “The bullpen did their job.”

--3B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits on Sunday, including a two-run homer to tie the game in fourth. He did make a throwing error; he is batting .287.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is on track to start on July 22 at Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you get a walkoff win, it is big for the team morale. Once the All-Star break is over, it’s time to prove we are a good team. I feel like we are well on our way to doing that.” -- RHP Craig Stammen.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) left in the fourth inning July 11. He was selected to the All-Star team but will not make the trip to Minnesota. The Nationals hope Zimmermann will not need a stint on the disabled list. Zimmermann threw both July 17 and 18 and felt no discomfort. He threw a bullpen session July 19 and is on track to start on July 22 at Colorado.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Syracuse.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston