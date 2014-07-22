Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Bryce Harper made a rare appearance on the bench at the start of a game Monday.

Washington manager Matt Williams decided not to start the left-handed-hitting left fielder against the Colorado Rockies’ Franklin Morales, the first of three lefties the Nationals are scheduled to face in the series. He will get Harper back in the lineup Tuesday.

Harper came off the bench and struck out in the seventh inning against right-hander Tommy Kahnle in the Rockies’ 7-2 win.

Williams wanted to get some at-bats for switch-hitting second baseman Danny Espinosa, who made just his third start since June 28 and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Anthony Rendon went from second base to third base, and Ryan Zimmerman shifted from third to left field, which is spacious at Coors Field.

Williams said of Harper, “He’s going to get days (off) on occasion. He hasn’t been seeing the lefties as well as he wants to, so it’s a question of getting Danny some at-bats right-handed, certainly, and allowing Zimmerman to get some time in left.”

Against left-handers this season, Harper is 14-for-39 (.359), but Williams said that recently Harper has struggled to pick up -- and lay off -- balls down and away from them.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-43

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-5, 3.03 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-2, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ian Desmond went 5-for-5, matching his career high for hits, and added two RBIs and three runs. He also had five hits on Sept. 15, 2011, in a road game against the New York Mets. Desmond had four singles and a two-run homer, his 17th home run of the season. His 17 homers as a shortstop are second in the majors only to Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (21). Desmond’s multi-RBI game was his 16th of the season. The only National League players with more multi-RBI games are Ryan Braun (19) and Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew McCutchen (17 each).

--RHP Doug Fister gave up nine hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings -- his third-shortest start of the season. He pitched 4 1/3 innings on May 9 at Oakland in his 2014 debut and 5 1/3 innings May 25 at Pittsburgh. He tied Tanner Roark for the team lead with nine wins. Fister, who walked two, has not issued more than two walks in any of his 14 starts this season.

--2B Danny Espinosa went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run. He grounded into a double play to end the second, extending his string of hitless at-bats to 27, the longest of his career, but then doubled home a run on his next at-bat in the fourth. Espinosa posted his third multi-extra-base hit game of the season. The last was April 14 at Miami.

--RF Jayson Werth went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, recording his third consecutive multi-hit game. He has nine multi-hit games in July and is batting .393 (22-for-56) with 10 doubles, six homers, 20 RBIs and 16 runs in the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t look for anything. I just look for the ball and swing as hard as I can. Swing as hard as you can in case you hit it; that’s my motto.” -- SS Ian Desmond, who went 5-for-5 Monday in the Nationals’ 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) left in the fourth inning July 11. Zimmermann threw both July 17 and 18 and felt no discomfort. He threw a bullpen session July 19 and is on track to start July 22 at Colorado.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6. He transferred his rehab assignment to Syracuse on July 19.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston